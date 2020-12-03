Latest Research on “Networking Equipment Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Networking Equipment market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Networking Equipment market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Cisco

HP

Juniper

Pace (Arris)

Brocade

Avaya

TP-Link

NEC

Arris

Netgear

About Networking Equipment Market:

Networking equipment used to build networks, including: Routers, Ethernet switches, WLAN (WLAN Enhancement, WLAN Controllers, Stand-Alone Access Points, Coordination Access Points), ADSL, Hubs, Modem, Set-Top Boxes, Gateway, application delivery controllers (ADCs) and WAN optimization appliances (application delivery) etc.

Set-top boxes, Switches and routers represent the leading market segment, generating close to 75 % of overall market value.

The US and EU represent almost 70% of the global networking equipment market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Networking Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Networking Equipment market size was USD 96900 million and it is expected to reach USD 131160 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Networking Equipment market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 1~10W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 11~20W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 21~50W

Networking Equipment Power Supply (Adapter) of 50~100W

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Switches

Routers

WLAN

ADSL

Modem

Hubs

Set-Top Boxes

Others

Networking Equipment Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Networking Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Networking Equipment Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Networking Equipment Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Networking Equipment market?

How will the global Networking Equipment market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Networking Equipment market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Networking Equipment market?

Which regional market will show the highest Networking Equipment market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Networking Equipment market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Networking Equipment market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Networking Equipment market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Networking Equipment market?

Which are the key factors driving the Networking Equipment market?

