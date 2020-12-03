Latest Research on “P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Stepan

Kao Koan Enterprise

Helm AG

Lianyungang Ningkang Chem

Konan Chem

Bravo Chem

Hailong Chem

Zu-Lon Ind

Nanjing Ningkang Chem

Shunfuyuan Chem

About P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market:

P-Toluenesulfonic Acid is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4SO3H. It is a white solid that is soluble in water, alcohols, and other polar organic solvents.

As with other sulfonic acids, P-Toluenesulfonic acid is a strong organic acid. It is about one million times stronger than benzoic acid. It is one of the few strong acids that is solid and, hence, conveniently weighed. Also, unlike some strong mineral acids (especially nitric acid, sulfuric acid, and perchloric acid), P-Toluenesulfonic acid is non-oxidizing.

USA, China, Taiwan, Japan, Germany are now the key producers of p-toluenesulfonic acids. There are many producers in China, but the price is relatively lower and the production process is relatively uncultured. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

Stepan, Kao Koan Enterprise, Helm AG, Lianyungang Ningkang Chem, Konan Chem and Bravo Chem are the key producers in the global p-toluenesulfonic acids market. Top six took up about 45% of the global market in 2015. Stepan is the leading producer over the world. Lianyungang Ningkang Chem, Nanjing Ningkang Chem, Shunfuyuan Chem and Shengxinheng Chem are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 46%. Konan Chem is a leading supplier in Japan.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market

In 2019, the global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market size was USD 204.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 218.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Industrial Grade ≤95%

Pharmaceutical Grade 95-97%

Extracted Grade 97-99%

Reagent Grade ≥99%

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Coating

Others

P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the P-Toluenesulfonic Acid Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

How will the global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

Which regional market will show the highest P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

Which are the key factors driving the P-Toluenesulfonic Acid market?

