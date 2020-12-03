Latest Research on “Water-filtration Unit Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Water-filtration Unit market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Water-filtration Unit market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

3M

Culligan Water

Pentair

A.O.Smith

Eaton

GE

Best Water Technology

EcoWater Systems

Multipure

Penguin

Kinetico

Siemens

BRITA

Honeywell

Midea

Severn Trent Water

Veolia Water Technologies

Katadyn

SUEZ Degremont

Xylem

Paragon

Resintec

Omnipure Filter Company

Amiad Corp.

About Water-filtration Unit Market:

A water filtration unit is a unit or machine designed to extract impurities and chemicals from water. There are many different types and sizes of water filtration units. A water pitcher with a small filter kept in the fridge is considered to be a water filtration unit, while a whole house system that filters all water that enters a dwelling is also one. An industrial water filtration unit designed to remove heavy metals and chemicals is bigger, more complicated water filtration unit. These units operate differently, but each has a common purpose: to purify water.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Water-filtration Unit industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA,Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Water-filtration Unit production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Although Water-filtration Unit brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water-filtration Unit Market

In 2019, the global Water-filtration Unit market size was USD 8526.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 10660 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Water-filtration Unit market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Bag and Cartridge Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

Media Filter

Sediment Filter

Reverse-Osmosis Filter

Others

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Household

Commercial

Municipal

Water-filtration Unit Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Water-filtration Unit market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water-filtration Unit Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Water-filtration Unit Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Water-filtration Unit market?

How will the global Water-filtration Unit market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Water-filtration Unit market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Water-filtration Unit market?

Which regional market will show the highest Water-filtration Unit market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Water-filtration Unit market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Water-filtration Unit market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Water-filtration Unit market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Water-filtration Unit market?

Which are the key factors driving the Water-filtration Unit market?

Detailed TOC of Global and Regional Water-filtration Unit Market Insights, Forecast to 2026:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-filtration Unit Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Production

2.2 Water-filtration Unit Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Global Water-filtration Unit Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water-filtration Unit Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-filtration Unit Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water-filtration Unit Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water-filtration Unit Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water-filtration Unit Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water-filtration Unit Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water-filtration Unit Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water-filtration Unit Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water-filtration Unit Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water-filtration Unit Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water-filtration Unit Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water-filtration Unit Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water-filtration Unit Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water-filtration Unit Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

