Latest Research on “Sportswear Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Sportswear market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Sportswear market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Nike

Adidas

UNDER ARMOUR

Puma

Columbia

ASICS

Patagonia

Marmot

THE NORTH FACE

Burton

Volcom

Montbell

Obermeyer

About Sportswear Market:

Sportswear is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And sportswear also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of sportswear, footwear is not included.

The classification of Sportswear includes Hats, Upper Garment, Under Clothing, Skirts and others. The proportion of Upper Garment in 2015 is about 52%.

Sportswear is widely used in Professional Athletic and Amateur Sport. The most proportion of Sportswear is Amateur Sport, and the sales volume in 2015 is 2000 M units.

Market competition is intense. Nike, Adidas, UNDER ARMOUR, Puma, Columbia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sportswear Market

In 2019, the global Sportswear market size was USD 89950 million and it is expected to reach USD 113190 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Hats

Upper Garment

Under Clothing

Skirts

Other

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Sportswear Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Sportswear market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

