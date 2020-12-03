Latest Research on “Turbo Expander Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Turbo Expander market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Turbo Expander market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Cryostar

Atlas Copco

GE(Baker Hughes)

Air Products

ACD

L.A. Turbine

Turbogaz

Samsung

RMG

Hangyang Group

SASPG

HNEC

Suzhou Xida

Beifang Asp

Jianyang Ruite

Huayu

About Turbo Expander Market:

Turbo expander is a machine, which continuously converts kinetic energy into mechanical energy. This is done by expanding the high pressure gas from upstream to a lower pressure downstream through the Expander. The high pressure gas causes the radial expander to rotate. Rotation is transmitted to the shaft, which is supported by a set of bearings. The power transmitted to the shaft can be used to drive a compressor, drive an electrical generator or can be dissipated through an oil brake or air brake. Turbo Expander is also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial flow turbine through which a high pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor.

The global turbo expander industry mainly concentrates in China, Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Cryostar, Atlas Copco and GE oil &gas, which accounts for 34.97% of total consumption value. In China the market leaders are Hangyang Group, SASPG and HNEC.

Although sales of turbo expander products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the turbo expander field hastily.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Turbo Expander Market

In 2019, the global Turbo Expander market size was USD 553.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 672.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Turbo Expander market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Radial-Axial Turbo Expander

Radial Turbo Expander

Axial Turbo Expander

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Air separation

Liquefied Natural Gas(LNG)

Petrochemical processing

Waste heat or other power recovery

Others

Turbo Expander Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Turbo Expander market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Turbo Expander Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Turbo Expander Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Turbo Expander market?

How will the global Turbo Expander market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Turbo Expander market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Turbo Expander market?

Which regional market will show the highest Turbo Expander market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Turbo Expander market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Turbo Expander market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Turbo Expander market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Turbo Expander market?

Which are the key factors driving the Turbo Expander market?

