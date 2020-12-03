Latest Research on “Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Naturex

Euromed

Maypro

Alchem

Natural Field

Xi’an Herbking

Naturactive

About Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market:

Pygeum bark africanum P.E, also called pygeum africanum extract or pygeum extract, is a type of herbal remedy from bark of pygeum africanum (also known as prunus africana, pygeum, iron wood, (red) stinkwood, African plum, African prune, African cherry and bitter almond). The efficacious ingredient is ß-sitosterol, a type of sterols. P.E is short for plant extract.

Europe is the largest market of pygeum bark africanum P.E in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. It took up about 87% the global production market in 2015, followed by USA with the share about 9%. There are few producers in South America, at present.

France, Spain, USA, India and China are now the key producers of pygeum bark africanum P.E. There are some unlicensed producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. But only few of them can supply pygeum bark africanum P.E in fact. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. But all of the bark raw materials are from Africa, and Cameroon supplied more than 70% of the total bark volume.

Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, Alchem, Natural Field, Xi’an Herbking, Naturactive are the key producers in the globalpygeum bark africanum P.E market. Top four took up about 80% of the global production market in 2015. Naturex, Euromed, Maypro, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Natural Field, Xi’an Herbking, Naturactive are the leading suppliers in China with the total local share of about 80%. Alchem is a supplier from india.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market

In 2019, the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market size was USD 7 million and it is expected to reach USD 9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Paste type

Powder type

Other

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Health care

Medical treatment

Other

Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

How will the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

Which regional market will show the highest Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

Which are the key factors driving the Pygeum Bark Africanum P.E market?

