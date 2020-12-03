Latest Research on “Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Nippon Shokubhai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

LG Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Weilong Polymer Material

Demi

About Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market:

Super-absorbent polymer (SAP) is a granular material with exceptional ability to absorb aqueous solutions and is widely used in hygiene products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. In addition, SAP finds use in agriculture, construction, entertainment and personal care.

In global market, the production of Super Absorbent Polymer increases from 1637.7 K MT in 2012 to 2617.7 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.44%. In 2016, the global Super Absorbent Polymer market is led by China capturing about 23.58% of global Super Absorbent Polymer production. Europe and Japan are other main market with 19.68% and 19.60% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer are Nippon Shokubhai, BASF, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, LG Chemical and Sanyo Chemical. Nippon Shokubhai is the world leader.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market

In 2019, the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market size was USD 9278.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 17750 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture Products

Others

Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

How will the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

Which regional market will show the highest Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

Which are the key factors driving the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market?

