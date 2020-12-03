Latest Research on “UV Light Disinfection Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the UV Light Disinfection market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the UV Light Disinfection market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Trojan Technologies

Xylem

SUEZ

Halma

Chiyoda Kohan

Heraeus

Calgon Carbon

Evoqua Water

Oceanpower

Lit

Xenex

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Onyx

About UV Light Disinfection Market:

UV (Ultraviolet) Light Disinfection refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air, food and beverage and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.

UV light has become an established water treatment disinfection technology due to its extremely effective ability to kill or inactivate many species of disease-causing microorganisms. Ultraviolet light disinfection is effective on bacteria, protozoan parasites (e.g. Giardia, Cryptosporidium), and can also be effective for most viruses, providing sufficiently high UV dosage rates are used.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and EU. In USA, transnational companies, like Atlantic Ultraviolet and Calgon Carbon, are taking a leading share in this area. As to Germany, Halma has become a global leader. In China, the major manufactures are Oceanpower, Newland Entech.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global UV Light Disinfection Market

In 2019, the global UV Light Disinfection market size was USD 1277 million and it is expected to reach USD 1708.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the UV Light Disinfection market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Ordinary cathode low pressure mercury UV disinfection

High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection

Ozone UV disinfection

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Drinking Water and Wastewater

Air and Surface

Food Processing

UV Light Disinfection Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the UV Light Disinfection market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UV Light Disinfection Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the UV Light Disinfection Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global UV Light Disinfection market?

How will the global UV Light Disinfection market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global UV Light Disinfection market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global UV Light Disinfection market?

Which regional market will show the highest UV Light Disinfection market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global UV Light Disinfection market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the UV Light Disinfection market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global UV Light Disinfection market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of UV Light Disinfection market?

Which are the key factors driving the UV Light Disinfection market?

