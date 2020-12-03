Latest Research on “Beta-Alanine Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Beta-Alanine market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Beta-Alanine market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Microsen Technology

Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical

Huaheng Biotech

Haolong Biotechnology

Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical

Huachang Pharmaceutical

ShangHai HOPE Industry

Sanhuan Chem

Shandong Yangcheng Biotech

About Beta-Alanine Market:

Beta-alanine is a white powder, dissolved in water, soluble in methanol and ethanol, insoluble in ether and acetone. And it is a non-essential amino acid and is the only naturally occurring beta-amino acid. Beta-alanine is widely used as nutrition supplements. It is a naturally occurring nonessential amino acid used to increase intramuscular muscle carnitine (not to be confused with carnitine), which plays a role in the ability of muscle tissue to contract. It can be used in pharmaceutical, food and feed additives, etc.

China is the largest production beta-alanine countries. The production of beta-alanine is mainly focuses on Shandong Province. For production, the China production of beta-alanine will reach 4510.9 MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of beta-alanine, there is also a certain space in the next few years.

Beta-alanine is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the health care products, food additives, pharmaceutical, feed additives and other industries. EU, US and China are the main consumption areas.

Although sales of beta-alanine brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Beta-Alanine Market

In 2019, the global Beta-Alanine market size was USD 69 million and it is expected to reach USD 95 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Beta-Alanine market report:

Variations in the growth rate of the market and its sub-markets.

Total sales volume and overall market revenue.

Key industry trends.

Growth opportunities.

Positives and negatives of direct and indirect sales channels.

Top distributors, dealers, and traders in the industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Food-grade beta-alanine

Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine

Feed- grade beta-alanine

Others

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Health care products

Food additives

Pharmaceutical

Feed additives

Others

Beta-Alanine Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Beta-Alanine market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beta-Alanine Market:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Questions Answered in the Beta-Alanine Market Report:

Which are the five top players of the global Beta-Alanine market?

How will the global Beta-Alanine market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Beta-Alanine market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Beta-Alanine market?

Which regional market will show the highest Beta-Alanine market growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Beta-Alanine market throughout the forecast period?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Beta-Alanine market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Beta-Alanine market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Beta-Alanine market?

Which are the key factors driving the Beta-Alanine market?

