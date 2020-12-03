An electrical resistor is a passive electrical device which is used in various applications such as reducing the flow of current, dividing voltage, terminating voltage lines and other similar applications. It has got two types with both varying in their applications. Fixed resistors change little with temperature, time or operating voltage, while variables resistors adjust current elements. Growing use of electrical resistors in smart grids and renewable energy sectors are supplementing the growth.

Latest research document on ‘Electrical Resistor’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cressall (United Kingdom),KOA (United States),Murata (Japan),TE Connectivity (Switzerland),Vishay (United States),Rohm (Japan),Arcol (United Kingdom),Ohmite (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fixed (Carbon Composition, Carbon film, Metal oxide film, Wire wound (power capacity < 20 watt, and power capacity >20 watt)) and Thin film), Variables), Based on Lead Presence (Leaded Resistors, Surface Mount Resistors)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Smart Grid Applications in Electrical T&D

Increasing Decentralization of Power Supply

Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Networks

Rising Industrial Processes Automation

Restraints that are major highlights:

Low Tensile and Fatigue Strength of Resistors

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Manufacturing of Environment Friendly Electrical Solutions

Growing Expansion of Electrical Networks in Emerging Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

