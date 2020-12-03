Latest Research on “Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market” report covers leading industry players providing information regarding market types, applications, dynamics and company profiles of industry. The intelligence report offers analysis of global strategy patterns adopted by the prominent international players and evaluates the Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period.

Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

Global Key Players Covered in the Report:

BASF

Taminco

Solvay

Huntsman

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

APDI

Zhejiang Xier Chemical

New Top

Dingxin Chemical

About Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market:

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is a clear, essential colorless liquid with a typical amine odor. It is completely soluble in water. They consist of benzene, heptane, and other organic solvents.

Acrylonitrile and dimethylamine are the two main raw materials for the production of dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA). With the development of the downstream industries, dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) production has kept increasing in recent years.

During the manufacturing process, BASF is almost on the industrial monopoly position. The production of BASF is about 50% of the global total production. With the operation in Nanjing this year, BASF’s position in the industry is difficult to shake. We guess that, in the next few years, BASF will still be the industrial leader.

Currently, due to immature technology, there are only few manufacturers in China. dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) consumers have to import from others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market

In 2019, the global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market size was USD 272.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 311 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Intermittent production process

Continuous production process

Market segment by Applications, can be split into:

Daily Chemical Products

Epoxy

Organic synthesis intermediates

Others

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market Production by Regions:

The key regions covered in the Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

