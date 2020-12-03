What isElectric Vehicle Charging Points Market?

Electric vehicle charging points are an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids. Electric Vehicle can also reduce the emissions that contribute to climate change and smog, which improving public health and reducing ecological damage. Due to growing environmental concerns, the various countries are taking initiative for pollution-free vehicles which led to the growth of the electric vehicles which is demanding the electric vehicle charging points.

Latest research document on ‘Electric Vehicle Charging Points’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Leviton Manufacturing (United States),ChargePoint (United States),Chargemaster PLC (United Kingdom),Evatran Group (United States),ClipperCreek (United States),General Electric Company (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),AddEnergie (Canada),SemaConnect (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (AC (Alternating Current) Charger, DC (Direct Current) Charger), Application (Residential, Commercial), Type of Charging (Level One Charging (120V), Level Two Charging (240 V), DC Fast Charging (480 V)), Electric Vehicle Type (All-Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles)

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for DC Fast Chargers Globally

Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of Electric Vehicle in Emerging Countries

Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Transportation

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost of Electric Vehicle Batteries

Stringent Government and Energy Association Rules for Installation of Charging Station

Opportunities

Growing R&D Activities related to Electic Vehicle

Growing Environmental Concerns, Electric Vehicle Reduce Harmful Air Pollution Impacting on Growing Sale of these Vehicles

Due to Lower Running Costs and Cheaper Maintainance Rising Demand of Electric Vehicle

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

