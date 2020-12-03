Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market Report – Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • Allstate Insurance Company
  • Allianz SE
  • Ingenie Services Limited
  • Octo Telematics S.p.A
  • Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.
  • AXA SA
  • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
  • TomTom Telematics BV
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc.
  • Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market.

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005
E-Mail : [email protected]

