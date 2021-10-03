Sun. Oct 3rd, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Smart Gas Solutions Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Fitbit, Philips, Garmin, Omron, Drägerwerk, Nokia Technologies, Jawbone, Polar Electro, World Global Network [Wor(I)D], Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Misfit, Monica Healthcare, Philips, Garmin, Omron, Drägerwerk, etc. | InForGrowth

Bybasavraj.t

Oct 3, 2021

The report titled Smart Gas Solutions Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Smart Gas Solutions market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Smart Gas Solutions industry. Growth of the overall Smart Gas Solutions market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Smart Gas Solutions Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smart Gas Solutions industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smart Gas Solutions market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Smart Gas Solutions market segmented on the basis of Product Type: Geographic Information System (GIS)

  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
  • Asset Condition Monitoring and Performance Management
  • Meter Data Management (MDM)
  • Outage Management & Remote Monitoring

    Smart Gas Solutions market segmented on the basis of Application: Oil

  • Gas
  • Coal
  • Nuclear
  • Biomass & Waste
  • Hydro
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: Capgemini SA

  • Elster Group GmbH
  • Aidon Oy
  • Dandong Dongfa (Group)
  • Diehl Metering GmbH
  • Holley Metering Limited
  • DTE Energy
  • Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment
  • Aclara Technologies LLC
  • Cyan Holdings PLC
  • Badger Meter
  • EDMI Limited
  • CGI Group
  • EnerNOC
  • ABB Limited
  • GE Grid Solutions

    Industrial Analysis of Smart Gas Solutions Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Smart Gas Solutions Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Smart

