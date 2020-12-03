“

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) market study presents an in-depth scenario which is segmented according to manufacturers, product type, applications, and regions. This segmentation will provide deep-dive analysis of the Geographic Information System (GIS) industry for identifying the growth opportunities, development trends and factors limiting the growth of the market. This report offers forecast market information based on past and present Geographic Information System (GIS) industry situations and growth aspects. All the key regions covered in Geographic Information System (GIS) report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Geographic Information System (GIS) market share and market outlook of each region from 2020-2027 are presented in this report. A deep study of Geographic Information System (GIS) market dynamics will help the market aspirants in identifying the business opportunities which will lead to accumulation of revenue. This segment can effectively determine the Geographic Information System (GIS) risk and key market driving forces.

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2020 Breakdown By Manufacturers:

PASCO CORPORATION (Japan)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Champion Instruments, LLC (US)

Caliper Corporation (US)

Golden Software LLC (US)

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (Canada)

General Electric Co. (US)

Geosoft Inc. (Canada)

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri) (US)

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp) (UK)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Bentley System, Incorporated (US)

Blue Marble Geographics (US)

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Handheld Group (Sweden)

Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.(China)

Harris Corporation (US)

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2020 Breakdown By Application:

Agriculture

Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Oil & Gas

Geographic Information System (GIS) Market 2020 Breakdown By Type:

GIS Collectors

Total Stations

LIDAR

GNSS/GPS Antennas

Imaging Sensors

Region-Wise Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Analysis Can Be Represented As Follows:

– North America includes USA, Canada, Mexico

– Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia

– South America includes Eqypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Brazil, South Africa

– Asia-Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

