The SAN switches have high demand in the market due to it checks the data packet header, determines the computing devices of origin and destination, and sends the packet to the intended storage system. Storage area network switches are devices that connect shared pools of storage devices and servers and is dedicated to shifting storage traffic. SAN switches are two types such as fibre channel (FC) switch and ethernet switch. The switches are designed for use in a high-performance network with low latency and lossless data transmission. Fibre Channel switches are mostly used to networked together to build larger storage networks.

Latest research document on 'SAN Switches' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Brocade (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc.(United States),QLogic Corporation (United States),Emulex Corporation (United States),IBM (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China),Lenovo Group Limited (China),NEC Corporation (Japan),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development (India)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Fibre Channel (FC) Switch, Ethernet Switch), Application (Financial, Telecommunications, Media, Government, Aviation, Education), Speed (4Gbps, 8Gbps, 16Gbps, Others)



Growth Drivers

High Demand of SAN Switches in a High-Performance Network

Growth in Data Transmission and Storage Devices

Restraints that are major highlights:

Fluctuation the Price of Raw Material

Opportunities

Growth in Industrialisation in Developing Countries

Rising Digitalization Increasing the Demand for Storage Systems

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

