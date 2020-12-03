A NoSQL is a database that includes a relational mechanism for storage and retrieval of structured and unstructured data, which is modeled in means other than the tabular relations as used in relational databases (RDBMS). It encompasses a wide variety of database technologies that are developed to handle an increase in the volume of data generated and stored.

Latest research document on ‘NoSQL’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Aerospike, Inc. (United States),Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States),DataStax, Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Couchbase, Inc. (United States),Google LLC (United States),MarkLogic Corporation (United States),MongoDB, Inc. (United States),Objectivity, Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Key-Value Store, Document Databases, Column Based Stores, Graph Database), Application (Data Storage, Metadata Store, Cache Memory, Distributed Data Depository, E-Commerce, Mobile Apps, Web Applications, Data Analytics, Social Networking), Industry Vertical (Retail, Gaming, IT, Others), Technology (MySQL, Database, Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS), ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability), Metadata, Hadoop)

Market Influencing Trends:

The rising awareness regarding the numerous benefits offered by NoSQL in managing big data is the foremost stimulant

the soaring use of web applications and analytics

Growth Drivers

The rises in demand from numerous applications such as e-commerce, web applications, and social game development

Restraints that are major highlights:

The unstructured format of NoSQL makes it’s testing difficult

Opportunities

The rapid adoption to support increased business data, especially, in social networks, retail, and e-commerce

Technological advancements are estimated to address testing issues and boost the revenue generation

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: NoSQL Market Overview

Chapter 2: NoSQL Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: NoSQL Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: NoSQL Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: NoSQL Market Breakdown by Segments

5.1 NoSQL Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different NoSQL Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 NoSQL Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 NoSQL Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 NoSQL Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Key Development Activities:

Several key players in the global NoSQL market are offering their products for free download, which can be upgraded to premium versions with purchased licenses. This is likely to be adopted by more participants to enhance their visibility in the market. Companies will be focusing towards business expansion through partnerships. The growing popularity of NoSQL is expected to attract new players to venture into the market, which will render the arena more competitive

