Bluetooth is one of the kinds of wireless technology that is used for transferring data between different devices over a short distance. This technology uses a short wavelength from mobile devices so as to create a personal area network for sharing purposes. It was devised as an alternative technology to RS-232 data cables. Bluetooth can connect up to seven devices at one time. This technology has thus proven to be a solution to the problem of connection of more than two devices to one system. In 1994, Bluetooth was designed by a telecom company namely Ericsson. The latest Bluetooth shower speaker uses the latest Bluetooth technology specifications. These speakers have better audio quality and also have a greater range and many more such advanced features. Audio quality and working range are some of the major factors that are to be considered while making a purchasing of a Bluetooth shower speaker. These speakers are wireless and mainly rely on Bluetooth technology for functioning. The speakers can be paired with mobiles, tablets, and PCs for playing music and for receiving phone calls or video calls in loudspeaker mode. Bluetooth shower speakers deliver a great, crisp, and clear quality of sound. These are also capable of providing stereo sound. Bluetooth shower speakers are small, compact, and lightweight enough so as to carry them anywhere needed. They are anticipated to provide quality sound and ability to connect to mobile devices anywhere such as pools, camps, shower, mountains, etc. There are enough controls provided for adjusting the different functions of the Bluetooth shower speaker. Typically, these controls include volume, power, answer phone calls, and more.

Latest research document on ‘Bluetooth Shower Speakers’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

JBL (United States),Bose Corporation (United States),Anker Technology Ltd (China),Aomais (United States),Photive Inc. (United States),Trakk (Belgium),Ultimte Ears (United States),Fugoo Sport (United States),Soundbot (United States),Tribit (United States),iFox Creations (Ireland),Braven LC. (Australia)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Single-speakers, Double-speakers), Application (Personal Use, Commercial Use), Bluetooth Technology (Bluetooth 3.0, Bluetooth 4.0 and 4.1, Bluetooth 5.0), Operating Type (Battery, Electricity), Distribution Channels (Online, Brand Stores, Electronic Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Offices, Homes, Educational, Retail, Institutions, Other), Device Used (Android, IOS), Connecting Range (10 Feet, 33 Feet, 100 Feet, Others), Playing Time (3 Hours, 6 Hours, 8 Hours, 10 Hours, Above 10 Hours)



Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Portable Devices

Growing Trend of Using Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

Speakers With HD Data Streaming and Low Power Mode

Adoption of Multi-Room Streaming

Growth Drivers

Increasing Wireless Streaming of Audio Content

Technological Advancements in Various Audio Devices

The Emergence of mobility and Growing demand for Infotainment Services

Rising Smartphone/Tablets

Wireless Streaming of Audio Content

Restraints that are major highlights:

Residential Users Are Limited in Terms of Compatibility and Loud Music

The High Cost of Maintenance

Opportunities

The Growing Popularity of Streaming Services Such as Spotify, Amazon Prime, and YouTube

Rising Improvements in the Operating Range

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Overview

Chapter 2: Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Bluetooth Shower Speakers Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Bluetooth Shower Speakers Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

Key players are adopting numerous strategies to gain market attention and to increase their market share, this strategy can be listed as increasing product portfolio, making partnerships to adopt certain technologies and acquiring small players to finish the competition in the future. As well as investing money in the R&D sector to make technical upgradations in the product.

