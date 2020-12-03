Latest research document on ‘Quartz Slabs’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Cosentino Group(Silestone) (Spain),Vicostone (United States),Caesarstone (Israel),Wilsonart(United States),Compac Quartz (Spain),Cambria Quartz (United States),ABC STONE (Santa Margherita Quartz) (United States),Granite Transformations (United States),Hyundai L & C (HanStone) (Germany),MSI (Q Quartz) (United States), IceStone LLC (United States),GUIDONI (Brazil)

What is Quartz Slabs Market?

Quartz is a kind of non-porous surface that defends staining, and can also stand up to all types of acidic foods and spills. It is available in vast colors and styles since it is engineered. Quartz can hence be made in such a way that it resembles the other stones, including the popular types of marble and granite. Quartz slab is generally similar to granite and some other type of natural stones that makes these a great option for the homeowners. Quartz slabs are prepared from natural ground quartz and then are combined with the polymer resins which act as the protection layer from pathogens. Quartz slab is a very durable, cost-effective, and visually striking substitute for stones such as granite and marble. Therefore quartz has been growing steadily and becoming popular due to its features.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Indoor Slabs, Outdoor Slabs), Application (Countertops, Backsplashes, Flooring, Others), Edge Type (Eased (Standard Edge), Bevel (45 Degree Cut), Bullnose (Rounded and Smooth Edge), Double Radius (Curved Edge), Others), End-User (Commercial, Residential), Finishing Type (Polished, Matte, Concrete, Rough, Others), Grade Type (Premium Grade (100 Percent Pure Quartz), Commercial Grade, Second Choice)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Rise in Disposable Income Coupled with the Interest of Interior Designing Majorly by Women has created a Trend in the Market

Growing Popularity among Consumers Regarding Engineered stones

Rising Demand for Such Commercial and Residential Spaces That Are Equipped With Good Quality and Durable Slabs

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Quartz Slabs From Both Homeowners and Kitchen Design Experts

Rise in the High Requirement of Sanitary Conditions, Durability, and Warranties of Slabs are driving the Quartz Slab Market

The Growing Need for Architectural Decoration is increasing the Demand of Quartz Slabs

Restraints that are major highlights:

Quartz Slabs Can Be Easily Damaged by Heat

Due To the Heavy Weight of Quartz Slabs, the Installation Team Must Make Sure the Cabinets and Walls Where Slabs Are to Be Placed Are Structurally Sound

Government Regulations Regarding the Manufacturing of Quartz Slabs

Opportunities

Increase in the Investments on Research and Development and Product Design Process by Quartz Stone Manufacturers

Growing New Technical Applications May Widely Change the Industry Standards and Fetch More Opportunities for the Tech-Oriented Companies

Increase in Residential Building Tie-Ups with Governmental Expenditures on Infrastructural Development

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Quartz Slabs Market Overview

Chapter 2: Quartz Slabs Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Quartz Slabs Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Quartz Slabs Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Quartz Slabs Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Quartz Slabs Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Quartz Slabs Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Quartz Slabs Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Quartz Slabs Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Quartz Slabs Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What are the market factors that are explained in the Quartz Slabs Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new developments in existing products and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies and industries through expansions and acquisitions to avail a competitive advantage through combined synergies.



