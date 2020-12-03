Security inks are used to protect printed materials in different forms. It is used in official identity documents, banknote, tax banderoles, postage stamps, product markings, and security labels. And in numerous printing solution such as silkscreen printing, intaglio printing, offset printing, and letterpress printing. Security ink market has high growth prospects owing to rise in forgery and counterfeiting activities and technological development such as security ink readable with a fluorescence microplate reader and other expected to drive the demand for security ink over the forecasted period.

Latest research document on 'Security Ink' market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Sun Chemical (United States),Gleitsmann Security Inks (Germany),Letong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China),Kao Collins Inc. (United States),Ink Tec Inc. (United States),Villager Security Solutions AG (Switzerland),Hologramas de Mexico (Mexico),Exchequer Print Security Pty Ltd. (Australia),Wikoff Color Corporation (United States),Magnum Inks & Coatings (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Intaglio Inks, Silkscreen Inks, Letterpress Inks, Offset Inks, Others), Application (Banknotes, Official Identity Documents, Tax Banderoles, Security Labels, Others), End User (Government Agencies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Emphasizing on Development of Security Ink Which is Invisible in UV Light

Development of Security Ink Readable with Fluorescence Microplate Reader

Growth Drivers

Growth in Security Printing Industry

Growing Occurrence of Forgery and Counterfeiting Activities

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost Associated with Security Ink

Opportunities

Increasing Applications of Security Ink to Authenticate and Protect Important Documents

Rise in Demand from Developing Countries



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Security Ink Market Overview

Chapter 2: Security Ink Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Security Ink Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Security Ink Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Security Ink Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Security Ink Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Security Ink Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Security Ink Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Security Ink Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Security Ink Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What are the market factors that are explained in the Home Health Hub Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

