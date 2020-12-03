Global Cement Grinding Aids Market: Definition and Introduction

The construction industry generates a huge demand for cement. The selection of cement is mainly dependent on efficiency and low cost. Cement grinding aids are used to improve the efficiency of cement production and reduce energy consumption. Cement grinding aids have been used for improving cement clinker grinding efficiency, power flowability, and strength development of binders. Moreover, cement grinding aids have positive effects on the mechanical properties of cement, such as setting time, compressive strength, surface area, and mortar workability. Cement grinding aids are classified into three key types based on the feedstock, such as amine-based, alcohol-based and ether-based grinding aids.

The prime factor behind the usage of cement grinding aids is the elimination of the coating effect of clinker on grinding mill walls and to increase the production rate of cement keeping the surface area constant. Also, cement grinding aids are utilized to allow transportation in delivery trucks and storage in silos without lump formation.

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market: Dynamics

Increasing urbanization and population are expected to drive the growth of the construction market. Strong desire to develop more reliable constructions like malls, buildings, organizations, industries, laboratories, etc. can be considered as a major driving factor for the global cement grinding aids market in recent years. Strong support of the government in numerous activities like construction of bridges, roads, dams, etc. results in high demand for efficient cement to increase the durability of these constructions. This factor is ultimately fueling the demand for cement grinding aids throughout the forecast period. Cement grinding aids avoid lump formulation of in silos. Storage in silos is a vital need for the transportation of cement.

The relatively high-product cost and the presence of alternatives to cement grinding aids act as a restraining factor for global cement grinding aids. However, key manufactures of cement grinding aids are focusing on strategic developments such as collaborations, expansion, product developments, acquisitions, etc. to gain high traction in the global market. For example, in Nov’17, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (manufacture of cement grinding aids) introduced its innovative product, a grinding aid (TAVERO- brand name) which eliminates the water injection requirement and pre-hydration of cement.

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market: Segmentation

Global cement grinding aids market is segmented on the basis of product type, cement type, and region as given below.

On the basis of product type, global cement grinding aids market can be segmented as:

Amine-based Grinding Aids Monoethanolamine (MEA) Diethanolamine (DEA) Treiethanolamine (TEA) Triisopropanolamine (TIPA)



Alcohol-based Grinding Aids Ethylene Glycol (EG) Diethylene Glycol (DEG)



Ether-based Grinding Aids Poly Carboxylate Ether (PCE)



On the basis of type of cement, the global cement grinding aids market can be segmented as:

Blended Cement

Hydraulic Cement

Portland Cement

Others

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global cement grinding aids market can be segmented into seven key regions such as Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South East Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and North America. The Middle East and South East Asia Pacific regions are anticipated to remain key regions in the cement grinding aids market throughout the forecast period. The emerging economies like India and China are achieving new highlights in the global cement grinding aids market.

Global Cement Grinding Aids Market: Key Players

The global cement grinding aids market is expected to be fragmented due to the medium to high presence of international and local market players. Some of the cement grinding aids market participants identified across the value chain of global cement grinding aids market which is as- Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd, Unisol, Thermax Global, PROQUICESA, SIKA AG, KMCO LLC, MYK Schomburg, Shalimar Tar Products, Ecmas Group, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

