Key players in the global N-Butanol market covered in Chapter 4:
METabolic Explorer
WANHUA
PetroChina Company
Butalco GmBH
BASF
Gevo
Butamax advanced Biofuels LLC (DuPont/British Petroleum)
TetraVitae Biosciences.
OXEA Corporation
Dow Chemical
Green biologics limited
Perstorp
Eastman Chemical
SASOL
Bioenergy International
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Arbor Biofuels
Mitsubishi Chemical
Cobalt Biofuels
Cobalt Technologies
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the N-Butanol market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Petrochemical process
Bio-fermentation
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the N-Butanol market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Acrylates
Acetates
Glycol ethers
Solvents
Plasticizers
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:
United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World
The report can answer the following questions:
• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of N-Butanol industry.
• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of N-Butanol industry.
• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of N-Butanol industry.
• Different types and applications of N-Butanol industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of N-Butanol industry.
• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of N-Butanol industry.
• SWOT analysis of N-Butanol industry.
• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of N-Butanol industry.
Impact of Covid-19 in N-Butanol Market: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the N-Butanol market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
