The report focuses on the favorable Global "Pharmaceutical Excipients market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Pharmaceutical Excipients market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

Key Market Trends:

Binders Segment under Functionality-wise Segmentation is expected to be Fastest Growing Market over the Forecast Period

In recent years, binders have made significant gains in quantities used and revenues captured. The pharmaceutical industry has gradually recognized binders to be able to aid active pharmaceutical ingredients to achieve better functionality and provide a competitive advantage. One example of enhanced micro-level demand for binders is the blooming of extended-release formulation, which is made possible through proper binder application. One of the most widely used modalities of binders is the wet granulation process; it is often required when the pharmaceutical form contains a high level of active ingredients. Major market players, such as the Roquette Group, have manufactured multiple pharmaceutical binders with different degrees of water solubility or dispersibility. Some of the examples include LYCATAB PGS – A cold water soluble starch, ideally used in high shear equipment and LYCATAB DSH – a water-soluble maltodextrin binder, suitable for the preparation of granulation solutions or use in dry blends. Due to the ease of administration and affordable price, the demand for binders is rising robustly. This increased demand, in turn, stimulates the consumption of binders in pharmaceutical products, and hence, is a driving factor for this segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the pharmaceutical excipients market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. The US excipient industry is expected to evolve closely, along with the progress of the pharmaceutical industry, as new active pharmaceutical ingredients are developed and novel technologies are adopted (i.e., novel drug delivery systems). Following this trend, innovative multifunctional excipients and specialty blends can be expected to arrive in the market during the forecast period. In the United States, at the macro-level, the rising global demand for pharmaceuticals has fueled the growth of drug production, and consequently, excipient consumption. Within the pharmaceutical industry, the downward price pressure, reduced R&D productivity, and stringent regulations have forced drug manufacturers to increasingly turn to excipients with the intent to develop differentiated and value adding products at low costs without compromising quality. One example of enhanced micro-level demand is the blooming of extended-release formulation, which is made possible through proper excipient application.

