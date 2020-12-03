Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Pharmaceutical Excipients Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Bysambit

Dec 3, 2020

Pharmaceutical Excipients

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Pharmaceutical Excipients market” and its expanding nature. The Pharmaceutical Excipients market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors responsible for the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market include the increasing demand for functionality excipients, recent patents expiries driving the demand for pharmaceutical excipients, and rapid advancements in nanotechnology.
  • Many ‘blockbuster’ drugs are on the verge of losing their patents. The patent cliff (the period between 2011 and 2016) resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of brand drug sales losing patent protection. Another patent cliff is expected in the coming years. When patents expire, generic drug companies are free to create their own replicas, and these can cost up to 80% less than the originals, which inevitably lead to a sharp and sudden loss in sales for the companies that developed them. Over 300 drug patents have expired in the year 2017. The effect of patent expiration can also be seen on Roche Holdings’ major revenue generated through oncology drugs, such as Avastin, Herceptin, and MabThera/Rituxan are about to expire/expired in 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. This encouraged pharmaceutical companies to try and extend patents by using functionality excipients. The pharmaceutical industry is being weighed down by the pressure to cut costs, generic competition, and lack of innovation. Excipients are becoming an important aspect in tablet manufacture as they provide enhanced functionality to pharmaceuticals, aid in drug development and innovation, and help improve patent life, all at a lower cost.

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099135

    Key Manufacturers

  • Ashland
  • BASF SE
  • DuPont
  • Roquette Frères
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Associated British Foods PLC
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Croda International PLC

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Pharmaceutical Excipients market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , excipients are the pharmacologically inactive substances of the formulation that aid in the manufacturing of the finished pharmaceutical product. They also help in transporting the active pharmaceutical substance to the site of action in the body. The market is segmented by product, delivery mode, functionality, and geography.

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099135

    TOC of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Pharmaceutical Excipients market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Pharmaceutical Excipients market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Pharmaceutical Excipients market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Pharmaceutical Excipients market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Pharmaceutical Excipients market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Binders Segment under Functionality-wise Segmentation is expected to be Fastest Growing Market over the Forecast Period

    In recent years, binders have made significant gains in quantities used and revenues captured. The pharmaceutical industry has gradually recognized binders to be able to aid active pharmaceutical ingredients to achieve better functionality and provide a competitive advantage. One example of enhanced micro-level demand for binders is the blooming of extended-release formulation, which is made possible through proper binder application. One of the most widely used modalities of binders is the wet granulation process; it is often required when the pharmaceutical form contains a high level of active ingredients. Major market players, such as the Roquette Group, have manufactured multiple pharmaceutical binders with different degrees of water solubility or dispersibility. Some of the examples include LYCATAB PGS – A cold water soluble starch, ideally used in high shear equipment and LYCATAB DSH – a water-soluble maltodextrin binder, suitable for the preparation of granulation solutions or use in dry blends. Due to the ease of administration and affordable price, the demand for binders is rising robustly. This increased demand, in turn, stimulates the consumption of binders in pharmaceutical products, and hence, is a driving factor for this segment during the forecast period.

    North America is expected to account for Largest Market Share in the Global Market

    North America is found to hold a major share for the pharmaceutical excipients market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. The US excipient industry is expected to evolve closely, along with the progress of the pharmaceutical industry, as new active pharmaceutical ingredients are developed and novel technologies are adopted (i.e., novel drug delivery systems). Following this trend, innovative multifunctional excipients and specialty blends can be expected to arrive in the market during the forecast period. In the United States, at the macro-level, the rising global demand for pharmaceuticals has fueled the growth of drug production, and consequently, excipient consumption. Within the pharmaceutical industry, the downward price pressure, reduced R&D productivity, and stringent regulations have forced drug manufacturers to increasingly turn to excipients with the intent to develop differentiated and value adding products at low costs without compromising quality. One example of enhanced micro-level demand is the blooming of extended-release formulation, which is made possible through proper excipient application.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099135   

    Study objectives of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pharmaceutical Excipients market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Pharmaceutical Excipients market trends that influence the global Pharmaceutical Excipients market

    Detailed TOC of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Functionality Excipients
    4.2.2 Recent Patents Expiries Driving the Demand for Pharmaceutical Excipients
    4.2.3 Rapid Advancements in Nanotechnology
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
    4.3.2 Decline in R&D Investments
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Inorganic Chemicals
    5.1.2 Organic Chemicals
    5.2 By Delivery Mode
    5.2.1 Oral Formulations
    5.2.2 Topical Formulations
    5.2.3 Parenteral Formulations
    5.2.4 Other Delivery Modes
    5.3 By Functionality
    5.3.1 Fillers and Diluents
    5.3.2 Binders
    5.3.3 Suspension and Viscosity Agents
    5.3.4 Coatings
    5.3.5 Flavoring Agents
    5.3.6 Disintegrants
    5.3.7 Colorants
    5.3.8 Preservatives
    5.3.9 Other Functionalities
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of Rest South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Ashland
    6.1.2 BASF SE
    6.1.3 DuPont
    6.1.4 Roquette Frères
    6.1.5 Evonik Industries AG
    6.1.6 Associated British Foods PLC
    6.1.7 The Lubrizol Corporation
    6.1.8 Archer Daniels Midland Company
    6.1.9 Croda International PLC

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]s.com

    Our Other report :
    Global Shortwave Diathermy Equipment 2020 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    Global Pre-Insulated Phenolic Ductwork 2020 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    Global Phenoxy Resins Market 2020:Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2026

    Global TV Wall Mounts Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

    Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    Global Automotive Wire Market 2020: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research’s

    Potassium Methyl Siliconate Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2026

    Resins in Automotive Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

    Silicon Nitride Heater Tubes Market provides an in-depth insight of Sales and Trends Forecast to 2026

    Lauryl Alcohol Phosphoric Acid Ester Potassium Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2026

    Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene for Automotive Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2026

    Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate (ALS) Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News News

    Global Myocardial Infarction Drugs Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Type, Application, End-User and Region

    Dec 3, 2020 Inside Market Reports
    All News News

    World Malaria Vaccines Market: 2020 Size, Outlook, Segments, Industry Insights and 2024 Forecasts

    Dec 3, 2020 Inside Market Reports
    All News

    Global Bariatric Walking Aids Market Size 2020: Industry Growth, Emerging Demand, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Development Status, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 sambit

    You missed

    All News News

    Global Myocardial Infarction Drugs Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Type, Application, End-User and Region

    Dec 3, 2020 Inside Market Reports
    News

    Magnet Bearing Market 2020 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2027

    Dec 3, 2020 [email protected]
    All News

    Automotive Exhaust System Stainless Steel Tube Market Growth, Development Analysis 2020 By Industry Size, Revenue Expectation, Key Players, Impact of COVID-19, Growth Rate, Macroeconomic Indicators and Forecast to 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 sambit
    All News

    Global Bariatric Walking Aids Market Size 2020: Industry Growth, Emerging Demand, Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Development Status, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 sambit