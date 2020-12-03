“Opioids Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Opioids market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Strong Agonists are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Receptor Binding Segment
In the receptor binding segment of the opioids market, the strong agonist category is expected to have the largest market size. This segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period. An agonist is a drug that triggers certain receptors in the brain. Methadone (strong) agonist therapy is an effective treatment for addiction to opioid drugs (such as heroin). Strong agonist opioids activate opioid receptors, and after binding tightly, undergo significant conformational changes. Strong agonists include codeine, fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, and oxycodone. As per the US Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health, in 2015, 25.4 million Americans adults experienced pain daily. This statistic indicates the importance of pain management and impacts the opioid market positively.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Dominate in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for opioids and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. Codeine and morphine are the most commonly prescribed opioids for cancer patients to relieve pain. However, illegal use of fentanyl to relieve pain is rising across the United States. Recently, in 2018, despite the escalating trade war between the and China, medical and law enforcement officials and politicians tried to stop illegally mailed fentanyl from China to the United States. Some of the major companies in the market include Teva, Janssen, Insys, and Mylan. However, some of these companies have been involved in legal actions instituted against them for persuading doctors to influence sales of opioids to boost the market.
In the past two years, initiatives and campaigns have been initiated under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal government to fight the opioid epidemic. Due to these actions, growth of the studied market is expected to steadily slow down over the forecast period.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Opioids market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Opioids market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Opioids market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Opioids market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Opioids market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Opioids ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Opioids market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Opioids space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Opioids market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Opioids Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Opioids Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Opioids market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Opioids market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Opioids market trends that influence the global Opioids market
Detailed TOC of Opioids Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Chronic Pain
4.2.2 Inclination toward Extended Release Formulations from Immediate Release of Opioids
4.2.3 Rising Focus on Abuse-deterrent Formulation (ADF) by Generic Manufacturers
4.2.4 Growing Palliative Care Facilities
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Advent and Legalization of Cannabis as an Alternative to Opioids
4.3.2 Prescription Drug Abuse
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Codeine
5.1.2 Fentanyl
5.1.3 Morphine
5.1.4 Meperidine
5.1.5 Methadone
5.1.6 Other Product Types
5.2 Receptor Binding
5.2.1 Strong Agonist
5.2.2 Mild to Moderate Agonist
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Pain Management
5.3.1.1 Cancer Pain
5.3.1.2 Neuropathic Pain
5.3.1.3 Osteoarthritis Pain
5.3.1.4 Other Pain Managements
5.3.2 Cold and Cough
5.3.3 Diarrhoea
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Allergan Plc
6.1.2 Mallinckrodt LLC
6.1.3 Purdue Pharma LP
6.1.4 Rhodes Technologies LP
6.1.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
6.1.6 Teva Pharmaceutical
6.1.7 Vertice Pharma LLC
6.1.8 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.9 INSYS Therapeutics
6.1.10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
6.1.11 Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.12 Egalet Corporation
6.1.13 Amneal Pharmaceuticals
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
