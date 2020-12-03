Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Ophthalmic Lasers Industry 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Dec 3, 2020

Ophthalmic Lasers

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Ophthalmic Lasers market” and its expanding nature. The Ophthalmic Lasers market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing regulatory approvals for ophthalmic lasers.
  • FDA is aware that there has been, and continues to be, a considerable amount of research activity in the ophthalmic lasers arena. Hence, several number of eye lasers are receiving regulatory approvals, which help in driving the ophthalmic lasers market. In 2016, the China Food and Drug Administration (China FDA) had granted regulatory approval for the Ellex Medical Lasers Limited’s complete portfolio of glaucoma, vitreous floaters, and secondary cataract treatment lasers (collectively referred to as the “YAG laser” portfolio) in the Chinese market. With the company’s proprietary YAG laser portfolio now available to all ophthalmologists in China, the approval by China FDA had directly increased the sales in China, in 2017. Therefore, it is marked as an important milestone to expand its presence in the fast-growing market of Asia. Thus, the increase in regulatory approvals helps in driving the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)
  • Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)
  • Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
  • IRIDEX Corporation
  • LIGHTMED
  • Quantel Medical
  • SCHWIND Eye
  • tech
  • solutions
  • Lumenis

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Ophthalmic Lasers market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Ophthalmic Lasers market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ophthalmic Lasers market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The ophthalmic laser is a medical device, which is used to target ophthalmic cells, in order to operate the ophthalmic disorders. Ophthalmic lasers are used for treating a wide range of eye problems. It is used in a variety of ophthalmic disorder procedures that include cataract surgery, laser trabeculoplasty, retinal photocoagulation, and laser iridotomy. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the market.

    TOC of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Ophthalmic Lasers market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Ophthalmic Lasers market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Ophthalmic Lasers market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Ophthalmic Lasers market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Ophthalmic Lasers market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Ophthalmic Lasers market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Refractive Error Corrections is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue in the Application Segment

    In the application segment of the ophthalmic lasers market, refractive error corrections are projected to have the largest revenue during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the factors, such as the escalating number of refractive error cases among, both, children and adult population. Furthermore, increase in the application of femtosecond lasers in refractive error surgeries is helping in the growth of this segment.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

    Currently, North America dominates the market for ophthalmic lasers, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing incidence rates of ophthalmic problems and increasing healthcare expenditure in the country, as well as the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the country.

    Study objectives of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ophthalmic Lasers market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ophthalmic Lasers market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Ophthalmic Lasers market trends that influence the global Ophthalmic Lasers market

    Detailed TOC of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High Prevalence of Ophthalmic Disorders
    4.2.2 Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Ophthalmic Lasers
    4.2.3 Increasing Initiatives to Control Visual Impairments
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Huge Cost Associated with Ophthalmic Laser Therapies
    4.3.2 Reduced Availability of Skilled Practitioners
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Diode Lasers
    5.1.2 Femtosecond Lasers
    5.1.3 Excimer Lasers
    5.1.4 Nd:YAG Lasers
    5.1.5 SLT Lasers
    5.1.6 Other Products
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Glaucoma
    5.2.2 Cataract Removal
    5.2.3 Refractive Error Corrections
    5.2.4 Diabetic Retinopathy
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals
    5.3.2 Eye Clinics
    5.3.3 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 United States
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)
    6.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.
    6.1.3 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)
    6.1.4 Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
    6.1.5 IRIDEX Corporation
    6.1.6 LIGHTMED
    6.1.7 Quantel Medical
    6.1.8 SCHWIND Eye-tech-solutions
    6.1.9 Lumenis

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

