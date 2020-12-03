Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Overactive Bladder Treatment Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Dec 3, 2020

Overactive Bladder Treatment

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Overactive Bladder Treatment market” and its expanding nature. The Overactive Bladder Treatment market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • – The overactive bladder (OAB) treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, which lead to the overactive bladder disorder and rising geriatric population are primary drivers of the global market.
  • – In 2017, there were approximately 950 million people who were 60 years old or above, comprising 13% of the global population, and is growing by about 3% every year. Urinary incontinence generally increases with aging. OAB has a major negative impact on quality of life and health of the aged population.
  • – With the increasing burden of OAB, along with other urinary diseases, the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market is likely to be high. Other factors, such as the development of innovative intravesical therapies and aggressive marketing by pharmaceuticals companies, are also expected to expand the mar

    Key Manufacturers

  • Allergan PLC
  • Astellas Pharma Inc.
  • Cogentix Medical Inc.
  • Endo International PLC
  • Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  • Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Overactive Bladder Treatment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Overactive Bladder Treatment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Overactive Bladder Treatment market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The overactive bladder treatments include various therapies, like, anticholinergics, mirabegron, etc., that are used to treat the sudden involuntary contraction of the muscle in the urinary bladder wall, leading to urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and urge incontinence.

    TOC of Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Overactive Bladder Treatment market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Overactive Bladder Treatment market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Overactive Bladder Treatment market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Overactive Bladder Treatment market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Overactive Bladder Treatment market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Overactive Bladder Treatment market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Idiopathic Overactive Bladder Treatment is Expected to Have the Largest Share

    Segmented by disease type, the idiopathic overactive bladder treatment accounted for a major share of the market, in 2017, which can be attributed to its high prevalence. Due to the bladder muscle weakness post pregnancy and menopause, women are more vulnerable to the condition. This is expected to encourage key companies to invest in this segment. Increasing competition among the market players may lead to a decrease in the overall cost of treatment, during the forecast period.

    North America is Expected to Dominate the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

    North America is expected to lead the overactive bladder treatment market. This can be credited to its well-established healthcare industry. With reimbursement of overactive bladder treatment, the growing prevalence of the disease with rising age, and the presence of major players, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of bladder over-activity, geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, and awareness about overactive bladder treatments, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

    Study objectives of Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Overactive Bladder Treatment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Overactive Bladder Treatment market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Overactive Bladder Treatment market trends that influence the global Overactive Bladder Treatment market

    Detailed TOC of Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Causing Overactive Bladder
    4.2.2 Increasing Trend of Drug Development for Overactive Bladder Treatment
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Side Effects of Current Treatments
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Therapy
    5.1.1 Anticholinergics
    5.1.2 Mirabegron
    5.1.3 Neurostimulation
    5.1.4 Intravesical Instillation
    5.1.5 Other Therapies
    5.2 By Disease Type
    5.2.1 Idiopathic Overactive Bladder
    5.2.2 Neurogenic Overactive Bladder
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allergan PLC
    6.1.2 Astellas Pharma Inc.
    6.1.3 Cogentix Medical Inc.
    6.1.4 Endo International PLC
    6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
    6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.7 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.9 Sanofi
    6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
    6.1.11 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

