Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Academic Research Institutes are the Largest Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period
The government and private entities are found investing in the development of academic and research infrastructure in the emerging economies. This factor is positively boosting the oligonucleotide adoption in academic research institutes. There is an increase in the genomic research projects conducted by academic research institutes that have enabled the segment to account for the dominant share in the market.
North America is the Largest Growing Segment and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America dominates the market due to the presence of better health care infrastructure and increasing usage of oligonucleotides by pharmaceutical companies of the region. Furthermore, the strong foothold of North America in genomics, proteomics, oncology, diagnostic screening, and drug discovery has significantly contributed to maintaining its large share.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Oligonucleotide Synthesis market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Oligonucleotide Synthesis market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Oligonucleotide Synthesis ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Oligonucleotide Synthesis market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Oligonucleotide Synthesis space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Oligonucleotide Synthesis market trends that influence the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market
Detailed TOC of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Government Investments and R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
4.2.2 The Use of Synthesized Oligonucleotides in Molecular Diagnostics and Clinical Applications
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Price Erosion of Synthesized Oligonucleotides
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 By Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product
5.1.1.1 Primers
5.1.1.2 Probes
5.1.1.3 Large-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides
5.1.1.4 Intermediate-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides
5.1.1.5 Other Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product Types
5.1.2 By Reagents
5.1.3 By Equipment
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 By Research
5.2.1.1 PCR
5.2.1.1.1 QPCR
5.2.1.1.2 Sequencing
5.2.1.1.3 Gene Synthesis
5.2.1.1.4 Other Research Application
5.2.2 By Diagnostics
5.2.3 By Therapeutics
5.2.3.1 RNAi
5.2.3.2 Nucleic Acid Aptamers
5.2.3.3 DNA/Antisense Oligonucleotides
5.2.3.4 Other Therapeutics
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Academic Research Institutes
5.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
5.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.3 Merck KGaA
6.1.4 Bio-Synthesis Inc.
6.1.5 Eurofins Genomics
6.1.6 Eurogentec
6.1.7 GE Healthcare
6.1.8 GenScript
6.1.9 Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.
6.1.10 LGC Biosearch Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
