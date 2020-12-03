“Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

The Equipment Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment and is Expected to Continue to Grow in the Forecast Period

The equipment segment of the market studied is growing at a good pace. There are significant advancements found in the field of molecular diagnostics that have facilitated rapid and continued advancements in nucleic acid isolation and purification technologies, driven by the new knowledge provided by the mapping of genetic risk factors behind many diseases, where lifestyle has an important role to play. In addition, the growth in laboratory automation and decreasing changeability may lead to the growth of the equipment segment of the market studied.

US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is the Largest in North America and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market are the largest in North America that is mainly due to the very high use of downstream processes in the country. The growth of the market is also attributed due to the rapid technological advances, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics boosting the market, rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.

Market Overview:

The growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is due to the rapid technological advancements, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics, and rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.

– Nucleic acid has many diagnostic applications in tests of many diseases, such as STDs, congenital anomalies, cancer, etc.

– According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, there were approximately 36.7 million people worldwide living with HIV/AIDS as of 2016. Of these, 2.1 million were children (<15 years old). The WHO stated that more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide and 500 million people are estimated to have genital infection with herpes simplex virus (HSV), along with 290 million women who have a human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Therefore, all STDs can be diagnosed through nucleic acid isolation and identification procedures, and this signifies that the market studied is expected to increase globally.

– The current market is also growing, due to rapid technological advancements, like polymerase chain reaction (the original nucleic acid amplification technique), which transformed the approach of the clinical microbiologists in viewing and using nucleic acid techniques in clinical setti Key Manufacturers Like

Agilent Technologies

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

BioTek Instruments Inc.

BioVision Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA (Sigma

Aldrich Corporation)

Promega Corporation