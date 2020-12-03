“Nuclear Medicine Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Nuclear Medicine market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Cardiology Application is Expected to Experience Strong Growth in the Market

The application segment is further sub-segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died, due to CVDs.

The diagnostics segment is further segmented into SPECT and PET. PET imaging radioisotopes have many applications in clinical neurology, which involves movement disorders, epilepsy, brain tumors, dementia, stroke, and neuronal plasticity. Future applications include early diagnosis of brain metastases, Parkinson syndromes, and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The market for radioisotopes is expected to be larger in the developing countries because of the increasing awareness among people about radioisotopes, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases, like cancer, and increasing population.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Nuclear Medicine Market

North America is the dominant market for nuclear medicine. Within North America, the is the largest consumer market for radioisotopes, and Canada is the largest producer of Tc-99m. The was the largest contributor to the North American region, in terms of revenue, and it is expected to retain its dominance, owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of nuclear medicine for various therapeutic applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A rise in demand for nuclear medicines in emerging countries, such as and China, is due to the rise in disposable income, improving healthcare standards, and favorable reforms in foreign policies.

Market Overview:

– Increasing incidences of cancer and cardiac ailments are the major drivers for the market studied. Nuclear medicine shows a huge potential in treating cardiac and cancer diseases. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) report, it was estimated that 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the in 2018, and 609,640 people may die from the disease.

– Other factors, such as increasing SPECT and PET applications and growing public awareness for healthcare, are expected to drive the market in the future. Regulatory requirements pose another hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations.

– In the United States, all pharmacologic agents, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radio therapeutics, undergo regulatory oversight by the FDA. Radiopharmaceuticals face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways. Sometimes, extensive toxicology testing poses considerable financial burdens for the investigators.

– Additionally, reimbursement hurdles for the manufacturer and high capital investment are also restraining the market gro Key Manufacturers Like

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Iba Group

Triad Isotopes

Siemens Healthcare

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Curium

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

GE Healthcare

Nordion Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Eczacibasi

Monrol

Isotec Inc. (Sigma