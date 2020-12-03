“ Endoscopy Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Endoscopy Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Capsule Endoscope is Expected to Show Lucrative Growth in the Endoscopy Device Type
Capsule endoscopy is an effective, automatic, simple, and painless method of imaging the mucosa of the digestive tract. It has numerous potential applications and a rising role in the digestive pathological examination. The market for capsule endoscope is expected to be driven by favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements, and an increasing number of new players in the market. The usage of a capsule endoscope not only makes a patient’s visits to the hospitals/clinics more comfortable, but also lowers the examination costs, while offering proper treatment. A capsule endoscope is designed as a disposable device after use. This eliminates any possibility of in-hospital infection, as in the case of conventional endoscopy.
Detailed TOC of Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries
4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Endoscopy for Treatment and Diagnosis
4.2.3 Technological Advancements Leading to Enhanced Applications
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Technicians
4.3.2 Infections Caused by Endoscopes
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of Device
5.1.1 Endoscopy Device
5.1.1.1 Rigid Endoscope
5.1.1.2 Flexible Endoscope
5.1.1.3 Capsule Endoscope
5.1.1.4 Robot-assisted Endoscope
5.1.1.5 Other Endoscopy Devices
5.1.2 Endoscopic Operative Device
5.1.2.1 Irrigation/Suction System
5.1.2.2 Access Device
5.1.2.3 Wound Protector
5.1.2.4 Insufflation Device
5.1.2.5 Operative Manual Instrument
5.1.2.6 Other Endoscopic Operative Devices
5.1.3 Visualization Equipment
5.1.3.1 Endoscopic Camera
5.1.3.2 SD Visualization System
5.1.3.3 HD Visualization System
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Gastroenterology
5.2.2 Pulmonology
5.2.3 Urology
5.2.4 Cardiology
5.2.5 Gynecology
5.2.6 Other Applications
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.2 Conmed Corporation
6.1.3 Cook Medical
6.1.4 Ethicon Endo-Surgery (Johnson and Johnson)
6.1.5 Fujifilm Holdings
6.1.6 Medtronic PLC
6.1.7 Olympus Corporation
6.1.8 Richard Wolf GmbH
6.1.9 STERIS Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
