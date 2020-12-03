The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Dental Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Dental Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Dental Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Dental Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Dental Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment

In the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the Mexican dental devices market, the crown and bridge sub-segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.

Owing to its significance and adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in , which contributes to the fast growth of this market in the future.

Detailed TOC of Dental Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Oral Care

4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases

4.2.3 Innovation in Dental Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of the Surgeries

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment

5.1.1.1 Dental Implant

5.1.1.2 Crown and Bridge

5.1.1.3 Dental Laser

5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers

5.1.1.4 Other General and Diagnostic Equipment

5.1.2 Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.2.2 Intra-oral Radiology Equipment

5.1.3 Dental Biomaterial

5.1.4 Dental Chair and Equipment

5.1.5 Dental Consumables

5.1.6 Other Dental Devices

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Orthodontic

5.2.2 Endodontic

5.2.3 Peridontic

5.2.4 Prosthodontic

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Dentsply International Inc.

6.1.5 Straumann Holding AG

6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet

6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

