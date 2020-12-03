The report focuses on the favorable Global “Medical Gases and Equipment market” and its expanding nature. The Medical Gases and Equipment market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Medical Gases and Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Medical Gases and Equipment market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Medical Gases and Equipment market have also been involved in the study.

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Medical Gases and Equipment market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Oxygen Segment, under Product Type, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast PeriodThe oxygen gas is expected to be the fastest growing segment, as it provides a base for all modern anesthetic techniques and life support for artificially ventilated patients. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and road accidents across the world are major factors boosting the growth of the market. The patients admitted in intensive care units and ambulatory care for various types of surgeries require oxygen gas for life support. The oxygen supply sources are divided into two categories, namely, bulk oxygen systems and cylinder-manifold-supply systems. According to the estimates of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017, there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the United States, leading to around 37,133 deaths. Thus, owing to the rising cases of road accidents, there may be a huge demand for oxygen in various life care settings. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Market

North America is held a major share for the medical gases and equipment market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. This steady growth rate is majorly attributed to the increasing use of medical gases and equipment in the management of various respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma. The growing incidences of COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions, such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases, are expected to drive the demand for medical gases and equipment in the United States, during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the incidence rate of COPD in the United States was 44.3 per 100,000, in 2014. Presence of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, especially intensive care units, well-established medical gas market, a high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and growing geriatric population have contributed to the largest share of the US market, in the global market. In the United States, the medical gases sector is in the middle of a shift in standards, analysis, and delivery procedures, which results from the current increase in the use of home oxygen therapy, to the modernization of medical gas standards and the means of supply.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Home Healthcare and Point-of-care Diagnostics

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

4.2.3 Favorable Initiatives Undertaken by Government Organizations

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Process

4.3.2 Limited Healthcare Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Medical Gases

5.1.1.1 Pure Medical Gases

5.1.1.1.1 Oxygen Gas

5.1.1.1.2 Nitrous Oxide Gas

5.1.1.1.3 Nitrogen Gas

5.1.1.1.4 Carbon Dioxide Gas

5.1.1.1.5 Helium Gas

5.1.1.1.6 Other Gases

5.1.1.2 Medical Gas Mixtures

5.1.1.2.1 Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen Mixture

5.1.1.2.2 Helium and Oxygen Mixture

5.1.1.2.3 Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Mixture

5.1.1.2.4 Other Medical Gas Mixtures

5.1.1.3 Biological Atmosphere

5.1.2 Medical Gas Equipment

5.1.2.1 Compressors

5.1.2.2 Cylinders

5.1.2.3 Hose assemblies and valves

5.1.2.4 Manifolds

5.1.2.5 Masks

5.1.2.6 Vacuum Systems

5.1.2.7 Other Medical Gas Equipment

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Ambulatory Care

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Air Liquide

6.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

6.1.3 Amico Group of Companies

6.1.4 Atlas Copco

6.1.5 BeaconMedaes

6.1.6 Flogas

6.1.7 Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

6.1.8 Messer Group GmbH

6.1.9 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

6.1.10 The Linde Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

