The Medical Aesthetic Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Medical Aesthetic Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Medical Aesthetic Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Medical Aesthetic Devices market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Medical Aesthetic Devices market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Medical Aesthetic Devices market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Medical Aesthetic Devices market players

Key Market Trends:

The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Segment Contributed To Highest Revenues.

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices segment held the largest market share in 2017. The laser resurfacing is the treatment that helps to reduce facial wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars, and skin irregularities. These treatments can be performed on the face, neck, chest, arms, and hands. There are two types of laser surfacing devices, ablative skin resurfacing devices and non-ablative skin resurfacing devices. According to the estimates of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, the average cost of laser skin resurfacing was USD 2,124 for ablative and USD 1,114 for non-ablative.

On the basis of end users, the hospitals accounted for the largest market value in 2018. A large number of aesthetics procedures are performed in hospitals, particularly for breast procedures, blepharoplasty, lipoplasty, rhinoplasty, and other minimally invasive procedures. With the global rise in obesity and the issue of being overweight as well as a large section of the high-income population in the developed market opting for better overall looks, there is a rising demand for the aesthetics industry in hospitals.

North America to Dominate the Market by Value and the Asia-Pacific is Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate.

North America is the biggest market for aesthetic devices owing to the growing investment from key players in the development of innovative devices and the rising demand for aesthetic procedures in the region. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 15.6 million cosmetic procedures recorded in 2014, an increase of 3% from that previously reported in 2013, which includes around 1.7 million cosmetic surgical and 13.9 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures. Breast augmentation continues to be the top cosmetic surgical procedure and has been since 2006. It was observed that in 2014, silicone implants were highly used when compared to saline implants, which were 77%, and 23% respectively.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. Factors, such as the huge population base and rising disposable income, are anticipated to drive the market for aesthetic devices in the region.

Study objectives of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Medical Aesthetic Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Medical Aesthetic Devices market trends that influence the global Medical Aesthetic Devices market

Detailed TOC of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Devices

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices

4.2.4 Increasing Obese Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Social Stigma

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices

5.1.2 Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices

5.1.3 Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices

5.1.4 Laser Hair Removal Devices

5.1.5 Aesthetic Implants

5.1.5.1 Breast Implants

5.1.5.2 Other Implants

5.1.6 Facial Aesthetics Devices

5.1.6.1 Dermal Fillers

5.1.6.2 Microdermabrasion

5.2 By End Users

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Clinics and Beauty Centers

5.2.3 Home Settings

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan Inc.

6.1.2 Alma Lasers

6.1.3 Galderma S.A. (Nestle)

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.5 Lumenis Inc.

6.1.6 Sciton Inc.

6.1.7 Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant)

6.1.8 Sanuwave Health Inc.

6.1.9 Syneron Candela

6.1.10 Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

