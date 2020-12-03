Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

Bysambit

Dec 3, 2020

Medical Aesthetic Devices

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Medical Aesthetic Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Medical Aesthetic Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The medical aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 8704.25 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 9.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Medical aesthetic devices refer to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Technological advancement in devices, increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures and rising adoption of minimally invasive devices, and rising obese population are the major factors leading to the growth of the market. However, social stigma concerns and poor reimbursement scenario are hindering the market growth.
  • With the advent of the internet and the growing trend of social media, information is becoming more accessible to everyone, and people are becoming more aware of aesthetic procedures. An increasing number of social media users and raising awareness among the masses about the medical aesthetic procedures are likely to pose a positive impact on the sales of medical aesthetic devices, resulting in considerable growth in the market size. For instance, in 2005, 5.4 million medical aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide. This number increased to 12 million by 2014 and is expected to reach 21.9 million by 2020. Along with the increased awareness in the potential benefits of aesthetic procedures, people are inclined toward the use of minimal or non-invasive procedures in aesthetic treatments. It is estimated that out of the 23 million cosmetic/aesthetic procedures that have taken place globally, the majority of them turned out to be minimally invasive.

    Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14099019

    Key Manufacturers

  • Allergan Inc.
  • Alma Lasers
  • Galderma S.A. (Nestle)
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lumenis Inc.
  • Sciton Inc.
  • Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant)
  • Sanuwave Health Inc.
  • Syneron Candela
  • Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Medical Aesthetic Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The market is segmented by the product and end user. The product type segmentation comprises of aesthetic lasers and energy devices, non-surgical skin tightening devices, aesthetic ophthalmology devices, laser hair removal devices, aesthetic implants, facial aesthetics devices. Aesthetic implants include breast implants and other implants. Whereas facial aesthetics devices further include dermal fillers and microdermabrasion. The end user segmentation includes hospitals, clinics and beauty centers, home settings.

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099019

    TOC of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Medical Aesthetic Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Medical Aesthetic Devices market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Medical Aesthetic Devices market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Medical Aesthetic Devices market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Medical Aesthetic Devices market players

    Key Market Trends:

    The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Segment Contributed To Highest Revenues.

    The aesthetic lasers and energy devices segment held the largest market share in 2017. The laser resurfacing is the treatment that helps to reduce facial wrinkles, blemishes, acne scars, and skin irregularities. These treatments can be performed on the face, neck, chest, arms, and hands. There are two types of laser surfacing devices, ablative skin resurfacing devices and non-ablative skin resurfacing devices. According to the estimates of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons in 2017, the average cost of laser skin resurfacing was USD 2,124 for ablative and USD 1,114 for non-ablative.

    On the basis of end users, the hospitals accounted for the largest market value in 2018. A large number of aesthetics procedures are performed in hospitals, particularly for breast procedures, blepharoplasty, lipoplasty, rhinoplasty, and other minimally invasive procedures. With the global rise in obesity and the issue of being overweight as well as a large section of the high-income population in the developed market opting for better overall looks, there is a rising demand for the aesthetics industry in hospitals.

    North America to Dominate the Market by Value and the Asia-Pacific is Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate.

    North America is the biggest market for aesthetic devices owing to the growing investment from key players in the development of innovative devices and the rising demand for aesthetic procedures in the region. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, there were 15.6 million cosmetic procedures recorded in 2014, an increase of 3% from that previously reported in 2013, which includes around 1.7 million cosmetic surgical and 13.9 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures. Breast augmentation continues to be the top cosmetic surgical procedure and has been since 2006. It was observed that in 2014, silicone implants were highly used when compared to saline implants, which were 77%, and 23% respectively.

    Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region. Factors, such as the huge population base and rising disposable income, are anticipated to drive the market for aesthetic devices in the region.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099019   

    Study objectives of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Medical Aesthetic Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Aesthetic Devices market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Medical Aesthetic Devices market trends that influence the global Medical Aesthetic Devices market

    Detailed TOC of Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Technological Advancement in Devices
    4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures
    4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices
    4.2.4 Increasing Obese Population
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Social Stigma
    4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices
    5.1.2 Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Devices
    5.1.3 Aesthetic Ophthalmology Devices
    5.1.4 Laser Hair Removal Devices
    5.1.5 Aesthetic Implants
    5.1.5.1 Breast Implants
    5.1.5.2 Other Implants
    5.1.6 Facial Aesthetics Devices
    5.1.6.1 Dermal Fillers
    5.1.6.2 Microdermabrasion
    5.2 By End Users
    5.2.1 Hospitals
    5.2.2 Clinics and Beauty Centers
    5.2.3 Home Settings
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allergan Inc.
    6.1.2 Alma Lasers
    6.1.3 Galderma S.A. (Nestle)
    6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.5 Lumenis Inc.
    6.1.6 Sciton Inc.
    6.1.7 Solta Medical Inc. (Valeant)
    6.1.8 Sanuwave Health Inc.
    6.1.9 Syneron Candela
    6.1.10 Cynosure Inc. (Hologic Inc.)

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Gasifier Market 2020: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2026

    Global Agricultural Enzymes Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2026

    Global Oral Clinical Nutritional Supplements 2020 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

    Luxury Gift Packaging Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Bicycle Lights Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2020-2025

    Global Jigsaw Toys Market 2020: Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research’s

    Sheet Based Waterproofing Membrane Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2026

    Solar Panel Bonding Adhesives Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

    PU Coated Fabrics Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application to 2026

    Advanced Structural Ceramics Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Flexible Epoxy Resins Market 2020 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Analysis to 2026

    3D Printing Metal Materials Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020 Expected to reach highest CAGR in forecast period ContiTech (Continental), Borgwarner, Gates, Schaffler, SKF, ACDelco, Bando USA, Federal-Mogul Motorparts, Dayco, Goodyear, Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt, Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt, Toyoda, Tsubakimoto, J.K. Fenner (India),

    Dec 3, 2020 anita_adroit
    All News

    Global Self-Driving or Driverless Cars Industry Market 2020 Growth in Manufacturing Sector after Coronavirus Pandemic Provides Huge Opportunities 2026

    Dec 3, 2020 hiren.s
    All News Energy News

    Strategic Study on  CVD Lab Grown Diamond Market 2020, Covers Detail Analysis (Impact of Covid-19), Share, Size, Future Opportunity in Global Industry Growth, Key Companies- Orro, Chenguang Machinery & Electric Equipment Co., Ltd., New Diamond Technology

    Dec 3, 2020 [email protected]

    You missed

    All News

    Global Billiard Cue Tips Market 2020 (Covid-19 Analysis) Major Factors That Can Increase The Worldwide Demand

    Dec 3, 2020 hiren.s
    All News

    Global Self-Driving or Driverless Cars Industry Market 2020 Growth in Manufacturing Sector after Coronavirus Pandemic Provides Huge Opportunities 2026

    Dec 3, 2020 hiren.s
    All News

    Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020 Expected to reach highest CAGR in forecast period ContiTech (Continental), Borgwarner, Gates, Schaffler, SKF, ACDelco, Bando USA, Federal-Mogul Motorparts, Dayco, Goodyear, Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt, Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt, Toyoda, Tsubakimoto, J.K. Fenner (India),

    Dec 3, 2020 anita_adroit
    News

    Global Three-Phase Relay Test Systems Market Provides An In Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast 2020 To 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 david