Key Market Trends:

Home healthcare is the Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Home healthcare is anticipated to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. The cost efficiency of these alternate sites along with the availability of qualified resources is expected to support the growth.

Market Overview:

The key factors propelling the growth of the Indian patient monitoring market are the rising incidences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle changes, growing preference for home and remote monitoring, and ease of use and portability devices to promote growth.

is among the top three countries with a high incidence of diabetes. The diabetic population in the country increased from 11.9 million in 1980, to around 69.1 million in 2015. The prevalence of diabetes in men has more than doubled in the country, from 3.7% to 9.1% from 1980-2015.

Indians are four times more likely to develop diabetes than other regions, such as , because Indian diets are rich in saturated fats and carbohydrates, which add more extra calories and sugar than required by the body. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles and obesity are the other factors responsible for the high prevalence of diabetes. Therefore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases in is expected to augment the growth of the patient monitoring market.

