The report focuses on the favorable Global "Ophthalmic Devices market" and its expanding nature.

Market Overview:

Ophthalmic Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

TOC of Ophthalmic Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Ophthalmic Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018

Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.

Detailed TOC of Ophthalmic Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume

4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs

4.3.2 Economic Slowdown

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Devices

5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers

5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser

5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser

5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser

5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser

5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers

5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma

5.1.2 Surgery Devices

5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices

5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens

5.1.2.1.2 Phakic

5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic

5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic

5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification

5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants

5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers

5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves

5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices

5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome

5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings

5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife

5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics

5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants

5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices

5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope

5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps

5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer

5.1.3.4 Keratometer

5.1.3.5 Tonometer

5.1.3.6 Phoropter

5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds

5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera

5.1.3.9 Retinoscope

5.1.3.10 Lensometer

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics

6.1.2 Alcon

6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites

6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb

6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec

6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic

6.1.7 J&J Vision Care

6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

