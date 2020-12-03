“Incubator Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Incubator Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Hospitals and Birthing Centers segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the End User Type

An infant incubator is most commonly used in pediatric hospitals, birthing centers, and neonatal intensive care units. Hospitals are considered as major places by the manufacturers of neonatal incubators for selling their products, owing to the fact that it helps in building brand image and further expanding their product reach. The increasing government focus on reducing mortality and morbidity rates of infants has also led the hospitals to concentrate on increasing their productivity eventually, by adopting advanced and innovative medical devices, including neonatal incubators.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The growing number of preterm babies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key manufacturers, and high technologies are the factors contributing to the growth of the incubator devices market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, about 1 in 10 babies was born too early in the United States.

In addition, a large population in the Asia-Pacific region, with emerging economies makes this region promising for the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

The incubator devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the rising prevalence of premature babies, low birth weight of babies, and growing R&D in healthcare.

In the past decade, the rise in the prevalence of premature babies globally increased the demand for incubators in the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the preterm birth is on the rise. Each year, nearly 15 million babies are born preterm, which is before 37 completed weeks of gestation. In 2015, preterm birth complications were responsible for nearly one million deaths. Therefore, the rising demand for neonatal incubators is expected globally, thus, contributing to the growth of the incubator devices market.

However, the high cost of incubators is one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market. Also, it is accompanied by the absence of proper guidelines regarding the design and function of platelet incubators, which hampers the market. This has particularly been observed in the underdeveloped and developing countries. Other factors, such as lack of awareness among people in emerging countries, is also hampering the growth of the incubator devices market.< Key Manufacturers Like

