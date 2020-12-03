The report focuses on the favorable Global “High Content Screening market” and its expanding nature. The High Content Screening market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

High Content Screening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the High Content Screening market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the High Content Screening market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

On the basis of Product Type, Instrument segment led the global market in 2018

Based on the product segment, the high content screening market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The market for HCS software is expected to increase with the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Among all high content screening products, the instrument segment occupies the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.

APAC region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate

The high content screening market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing drug discovery research, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure are driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.

Detailed TOC of High Content Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need for Cost Containment in Pharmaceutical R&D

4.2.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets

4.2.3 Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lower Adoption of HCS Instruments Due to Their High Prices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

5.1.1.2 Flow Cytometers

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits

5.1.2.2 Microplates

5.1.2.3 Other Consumables

5.1.3 Software

5.1.4 Services

5.1.5 Accessories

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Primary and Secondary Screening

5.2.2 Target Identification and Validation

5.2.3 Toxicity Studies

5.2.4 Compound Profiling

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Academic and Government Institutions

5.3.3 Contract Research Organisation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Perkinelmer Inc.

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.6 Biotek Instruments Inc.

6.1.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Merck Millipore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

