Key Market Trends:
Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share in Treatment Type
In the treatment segment of the French dental device market, prosthodontic equipment is believed to have the largest market share in the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous counts of the tools that are used for the dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is also a growing demand for dental prostheses across the nation due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of the prosthodontics equipment is that people are giving more attention to the appearance, which is making them to compulsively opt for the prostheses in case of dental issues that require one. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental devices market is expected to grow.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Dental Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dental Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dental Devices market have also been involved in the study.
Detailed TOC of Dental Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Ageing Population
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry
4.2.3 Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases
4.2.4 Innovation in Dental Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Cost of Surgeries
4.3.2 Lack of Proper Reimbursement of Dental Care
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Systems and Parts
5.1.2 Dental Implant
5.1.3 Crown and Bridge
5.1.4 Dental Laser
5.1.4.1 Soft Tissue Lasers
5.1.4.2 Gas Lasers
5.1.4.3 Solid State Lasers
5.1.4.4 Diode Laser
5.1.4.5 Other Dental Lasers
5.1.5 Radiology Equipment
5.1.5.1 Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment
5.1.5.2 Panoramic X-ray Unit
5.1.5.3 Cephalometric X-ray Units
5.1.5.4 Digital Sensors
5.1.5.5 Other Radiology Equipment
5.1.6 Dental Biomaterial
5.1.7 Dental Chair and Equipment
5.1.8 Other Dental Device
5.1.8.1 Laboratory Machines and Accessories
5.1.8.2 Hygiene Maintenance
5.1.8.3 Retail Dental Care Essentials
5.1.9 Dental Consumables
5.2 Treatment
5.2.1 Orthodontic
5.2.2 Endodontic
5.2.3 Peridontic
5.2.4 Prosthodontic
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M
6.1.2 Carestream Dental Ltd
6.1.3 Danaher Corp.
6.1.4 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
6.1.6 Nobel Biocare Services AG
6.1.7 Planmeca Oy
6.1.8 SDI Limited
6.1.9 Straumann Holding AG
6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
