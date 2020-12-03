“ Dental Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Prosthodontic Equipment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share in Treatment Type

In the treatment segment of the French dental device market, prosthodontic equipment is believed to have the largest market share in the forecast period. As prosthodontic dentistry has numerous counts of the tools that are used for the dental corrections, there is a wide application of prosthodontic equipment. There is also a growing demand for dental prostheses across the nation due to the rising number of people getting older. Another factor that is augmenting the growth of the prosthodontics equipment is that people are giving more attention to the appearance, which is making them to compulsively opt for the prostheses in case of dental issues that require one. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the prosthodontic segment of the dental devices market is expected to grow.

Market Overview:

The French dental devices market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the growing aging population, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, rising incidence of dental diseases, and innovation in dental products.

Due to the increasing aging population, there has been a rise in the number of dental implants and oral surgeries being executed. In addition, there is a decline in manual dexterity and an increase in co‐morbidity and medications affecting the oral cavity. Therefore, dental care in aged care services is found to be poor and access to dental professionals is difficult. There are several other risk factors, such as smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, medication, and hereditary conditions, which are also associated with the increase in dental diseases. There are many population-based surveys in the country that demonstrate high dental caries experience among the elderly population. Thus, it is being observed that the number of elderly people is increasing in the country, and thus, contributing to the growth in the dental device market. Key Manufacturers Like

