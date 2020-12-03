Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Genetic Testing Market 2020: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, GrowthFactors, Development and Forecast to 2023 Research Report

Dec 3, 2020

Genetic Testing

Genetic Testing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Genetic Testing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Diagnostic testing is the segment under type of testing that is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

Predictive and presymptomatic testing dominated the an genetic testing market system, as it is utilized for the detection of gene mutations related to disorders that appear after birth, frequently in later stages of life. Such tests can be of assistance to individuals having a family member with a genetic disorder, though they are free of any features of the disorder while testing.

Diagnostics testing is expected to register a CAGR of 14.29%, as it is used to diagnose or rule out a specific genetic condition. In most cases, genetic testing is used to confirm a diagnosis when a particular condition is suspected based on physical mutations and symptoms. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer a wide range of genetic diagnostic services in , which is further accelerating the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

  • Genetic testing has been growing at an unprecedented rate; a large panel of tests are now available to screen a number of genetic diseases. Treatment is available for a number of rare genetic diseases and the procedure is gaining importance in scenarios, such as carrier testing, newborn screening, predictive and pre-symptomatic testing, etc. Technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, allow one to carry out a large number of genetic tests rapidly and create databases with information about rare genetic diseases. The an countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing.
  • There are a number of favorable and collaborative policies that are being implemented by the governments to incorporate genetic testing into the healthcare system and to make insurance reimbursements available to citizens. Cancer genetic testing, Alzheimer’s disease testing, and cystic fibrosis testing are the most popular screening tests being carried out in . Till date, genetic testing is being done for a majority of 50 identified hereditary cancer syndromes. Out of them, some of the most common ones include hereditary breast cancer and ovarian cancer syndromes, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Cowden syndrome, Lynch syndrome, Familial adenomatous polyposis, and retinoblastoma, among others. The practice of genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndromes has changed dramatically in the recent years. In developed countries, like Germany, , etc., the demand for genetic testing to detect cancer risks is driving the growth of the market. The high GDP expenditure on healthcare, per capita expenditure, increase in awareness among the people, and high income of the citizens are the factors that drive the market in an countries.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Illumina Inc.
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • 23andMe Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Qiagen
  • Blueprint Genetics Oy
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Centogene AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Elitech Group.

    Scope of the Report:

  • As per the scope of this report, genetic testing is a test performed to identify the presence of a particular gene/s with a particular sequence of the genome. The gene/s can be identified either directly through sequencing or indirectly through various methods.

    Genetic Testing market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Genetic Testing market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Genetic Testing market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Genetic Testing market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Genetic Testing market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Genetic Testing?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Genetic Testing market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Genetic Testing space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Genetic Testing market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Genetic Testing Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Genetic Testing Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Genetic Testing market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Genetic Testing market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Genetic Testing market trends that influence the global Genetic Testing market

    Detailed TOC of Genetic Testing Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention
    4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
    4.2.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing
    4.3.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type
    5.1.1 Carrier Testing
    5.1.2 Diagnostic Testing
    5.1.3 Newborn Screening
    5.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
    5.1.5 Prenatal Testing
    5.1.6 Nutrigenomic Testing
    5.2 Disease
    5.2.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
    5.2.2 Cancer
    5.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis
    5.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia
    5.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
    5.2.6 Thalassemia
    5.2.7 Huntington’s Disease
    5.2.8 Special Disease
    5.2.9 Other Diseases
    5.3 Technology
    5.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing
    5.3.2 Biochemical Testing
    5.3.3 Molecular Testing
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1
    5.4.1.1 Germany
    5.4.1.2 United Kingdom
    5.4.1.3
    5.4.1.4 Italy
    5.4.1.5 Spain
    5.4.1.6 Rest of

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Illumina Inc.
    6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.3 23andMe Inc.
    6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.5 Qiagen
    6.1.6 Blueprint Genetics Oy
    6.1.7 Eurofins Scientific
    6.1.8 Centogene AG
    6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
    6.1.10 Elitech Group

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    • By sambit

