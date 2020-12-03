“ Genetic Testing Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Genetic Testing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Diagnostic testing is the segment under type of testing that is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period
Predictive and presymptomatic testing dominated the an genetic testing market system, as it is utilized for the detection of gene mutations related to disorders that appear after birth, frequently in later stages of life. Such tests can be of assistance to individuals having a family member with a genetic disorder, though they are free of any features of the disorder while testing.
Diagnostics testing is expected to register a CAGR of 14.29%, as it is used to diagnose or rule out a specific genetic condition. In most cases, genetic testing is used to confirm a diagnosis when a particular condition is suspected based on physical mutations and symptoms. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer a wide range of genetic diagnostic services in , which is further accelerating the growth of the market.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Detailed TOC of Genetic Testing Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention
4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.2.3 Increasing Application of Genetic Testing in Oncology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Costs of Genetic Testing
4.3.2 Social and Ethical Implications of Genetic Testing
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Carrier Testing
5.1.2 Diagnostic Testing
5.1.3 Newborn Screening
5.1.4 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing
5.1.5 Prenatal Testing
5.1.6 Nutrigenomic Testing
5.2 Disease
5.2.1 Alzheimer’s Disease
5.2.2 Cancer
5.2.3 Cystic Fibrosis
5.2.4 Sickle Cell Anemia
5.2.5 Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
5.2.6 Thalassemia
5.2.7 Huntington’s Disease
5.2.8 Special Disease
5.2.9 Other Diseases
5.3 Technology
5.3.1 Cytogenetic Testing
5.3.2 Biochemical Testing
5.3.3 Molecular Testing
5.4 Geography
5.4.1
5.4.1.1 Germany
5.4.1.2 United Kingdom
5.4.1.3
5.4.1.4 Italy
5.4.1.5 Spain
5.4.1.6 Rest of
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Illumina Inc.
6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.3 23andMe Inc.
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
6.1.5 Qiagen
6.1.6 Blueprint Genetics Oy
6.1.7 Eurofins Scientific
6.1.8 Centogene AG
6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.10 Elitech Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
