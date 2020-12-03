Thu. Dec 3rd, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

All News

Bariatric Surgery Bariatric Surgery Market: 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Bysambit

Dec 3, 2020

Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric Surgery Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Bariatric Surgery market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14098968

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market

The implantable devices segment of the an bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the an region.

As per the report of the an Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.

The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries

The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.

Market Overview:

  • The an bariatric surgery market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increase in obese population, prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, government initiatives to curb obesity, and insurance coverage of the surgeries.
  • In , there is a rapid growth in the obese population, which is leading to high demand for obesity treatments. The number of bariatric surgeries in is growing constantly, and this has generated the demand for the devices used for bariatric surgery. In the United Kingdom, EASO (an Association for the Study of Obesity) targets to promote the expansion of high-quality centers for obesity surgery, including educating and training future surgeons. According to the National Institute of Health, the United Kingdom has the highest levels of obesity and overweight people than anywhere else in Western , except for Iceland and Malta.
  • As per the WHO report, in the United Kingdom, 67% of men and 57% of women are either overweight or obese. Ireland is predicted to be the frontrunner, with almost all adults of the country expected to be overweight within the next 15 years. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 89% of Irish men and 85% of women will be overweight by 2030. WHO also suggests that countries that do not have noted obesity levels, like Sweden and Austria, will also see a sharp rise in the coming future. The sharp rise in the number of obese population in is expected to be influential in propelling the growth of the an bariatric surgery market. This, along with government initiatives to curb obesity, is anticipated to lead to the growth of the an bariatric surgery market.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Allergan Inc.
  • Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
  • Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
  • Covidien Plc
  • EnteroMedics Inc.
  • Ethicon Inc.
  • ReShape Medical Inc.
  • TransEnterix Inc..

    Scope of the Report:

  • Bariatric surgery is a medical procedure that aids weight loss by either limiting the capacity of the stomach or the absorption of calories. This is the most effective weight-loss therapy available for patients with morbid obesity. Bariatric surgery prevents obesity-related diseases, like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and many others.

    Bariatric Surgery market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Bariatric Surgery market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Bariatric Surgery market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14098968

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Bariatric Surgery market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Bariatric Surgery market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Bariatric Surgery?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Bariatric Surgery market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Bariatric Surgery space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Bariatric Surgery market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Bariatric Surgery Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Purchase This Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14098968   

    Study objectives of Bariatric Surgery Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Bariatric Surgery market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Bariatric Surgery market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Bariatric Surgery market trends that influence the global Bariatric Surgery market

    Detailed TOC of Bariatric Surgery Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increase in Obese Population
    4.2.2 Prevalence of Diabetes and Heart Diseases
    4.2.3 Government Initiatives to Curb Obesity
    4.2.4 Insurance Coverage of the Surgeries
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Knowledge and Awareness in the Region
    4.3.2 High Cost of Surgery
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Device
    5.1.1 Assisting Devices
    5.1.1.1 Suturing Device
    5.1.1.2 Closure Device
    5.1.1.3 Stapling Device
    5.1.1.4 Trocars
    5.1.1.5 Clip Appliers
    5.1.1.6 Other Devices
    5.1.2 Implantable Devices
    5.1.2.1 Gastric Bands
    5.1.2.2 Electrical Stimulation Devices
    5.1.2.3 Gastric Balloons
    5.1.2.4 Gastric Emptyingns
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1
    5.2.1.1 Germany
    5.2.1.2 UK
    5.2.1.3 France
    5.2.1.4 Italy
    5.2.1.5 Spain
    5.2.1.6 Rest of

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Allergan Inc.
    6.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Inc.
    6.1.3 Aspire Bariatrics Inc.
    6.1.4 Covidien Plc
    6.1.5 EnteroMedics Inc.
    6.1.6 Ethicon Inc.
    6.1.7 ReShape Medical Inc.
    6.1.8 TransEnterix Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Purchase This Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14098968

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other report :
    Scalpel Handle Market 2020 by Product Type, With Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share and Growth Rate by 2026

    Highly Flexible Cables Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

    Silage Inoculants Market 2020: Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

    Global TV Wall Mounts Market 2020: Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

    Global Food Grade Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    Perfumery Glass Bottles Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Potassium Nitrite Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026

    Reverse Osmosis (RO) Antiscalants Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2026

    Silicon Oxide Nanomaterial Market Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2026

    Magnesium Stearate Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026

    Advanced Wood Pellets Market 2020 Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis 2026

    Animal Glue Market 2020 Analysis and In-depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026

    • By sambit

    Related Post

    All News

    Global Loudspeaker Enclosures Market Is Booming Globaly | Most recent Report with Analysis | Future Possibility | Coronavirus Effect and Forecast To 2026

    Dec 3, 2020 hiren.s
    All News

    Global Wind Power Bearing market 2020: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research

    Dec 3, 2020 anita
    All News

    Global Fine Calcite Market Size, Demand and Industry Analysis Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 anita

    You missed

    All News

    Global Loudspeaker Enclosures Market Is Booming Globaly | Most recent Report with Analysis | Future Possibility | Coronavirus Effect and Forecast To 2026

    Dec 3, 2020 hiren.s
    All News

    Global Dual Clutch Transmission Fluid Market Outlook: Industry Insights, Statistics, Shares and Forecasts to 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 anita
    All News

    Global Fine Calcite Market Size, Demand and Industry Analysis Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2025

    Dec 3, 2020 anita
    All News

    Global Wind Power Bearing market 2020: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research

    Dec 3, 2020 anita