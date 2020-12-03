“Endometrial Cancer Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Endometrial Cancer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Chemotherapy is expected to hold the Highest Revenue Share in the Type of Therapy Segmentation
In the global endometrial cancer market, the chemotherapy segment is expected to witness a moderate CAGR, owing to the lesser number of drugs approved for the treatment of endometrial cancer. However, the segment is expected to hold the largest share in the type of therapy; this is due to the high adoption rate of chemotherapy when compared to radiation and surgical treatment. Besides, the chemotherapeutic agents, such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, are commonly recommended as the first line of therapy in the majority of the cancer cases, which increases demand for these products. For example, recently the US FDA approved the IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) for use in the treatment of endometrial cancer and this is expected to drive the growth of the market.
North America dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the market for endometrial cancer and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years due to a high incidence of uterine serous carcinoma. In North America, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing prevalence rates of endometrial cancers. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that in 2019, approximately 61,880 new cases of cancer of the uterus will be diagnosed in the United States. This, along with other factors, such as the rising awareness for the diagnosis of cancer and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market in the United States.
Detailed TOC of Endometrial Cancer Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Uterine Diseases and their Available Therapies
4.2.2 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
4.2.3 Innovation in Drug Development and Subsequent Technological Advancements
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost Associated with the Treatment
4.3.2 Adverse Effects of the Treatment and High Toxicity of Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Cancer
5.1.1 Endometrial Carcinoma
5.1.1.1 Adenocarcinoma
5.1.1.2 Carcinosarcoma
5.1.1.3 Squamous Cell Carcinoma
5.1.1.4 Other Types of Cancer
5.1.2 Uterine Sarcomas
5.2 By Type of Therapy
5.2.1 Immunotherapy
5.2.2 Radiation Therapy
5.2.3 Chemotherapy
5.2.4 Other Types of Therapies
5.3 By Diagnosis Method
5.3.1 Biopsy
5.3.2 Pelvic Ultrasound
5.3.3 Hysteroscopy
5.3.4 CT Scan
5.3.5 Other Diagnosis Methods
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Sun Pharmaceuticals
6.1.2 Mylan
6.1.3 AstraZeneca Plc
6.1.4 Novartis AG
6.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
6.1.6 R-Pharm-US LLC.
6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.8 Elekta AB
6.1.9 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14099129
