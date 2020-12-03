The report focuses on the favorable Global “Dermatological Therapeutics market” and its expanding nature. The Dermatological Therapeutics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Dermatological Therapeutics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dermatological Therapeutics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dermatological Therapeutics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Dermatological Therapeutics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Dermatological Therapeutics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Dermatological Therapeutics Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Dermatological Therapeutics market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Dermatological Therapeutics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Dermatological Therapeutics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Dermatological Therapeutics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Dermatological Therapeutics market players

Key Market Trends:

By Application, the Acne Vulgaris Segment is the Largest segment, and the Atopic Dermatitis Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth

Acne therapeutics is the largest market segment of the dermatological diagnostics market, accounting for nearly 30% of the total revenue. The high prevalence rates of acne, coupled with the availability of over-the-counter therapeutics, leads to large market size. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, acne vulgaris affects nearly 85% of young adults aged between 12–25 years.

Atopic dermatitis is a widespread chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all ages, and is the result of multiple environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around the things that cause allergic reactions. The malfunctioning in the immune system of the human body, due to asthma, is also a major causes for atopic dermatitis. Due to several lifestyle factors, the global burden of atopic dermatitis is increasing rapidly, which is, in turn, fueling the growth of the segment.

North America Dominates the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Rapid Growth

North America is expected to lead the global market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, awareness about skin diseases, and strong presence of pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, the ever-increasing pool of the patient population, increasing awareness, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to be pivotal to the robust market growth in the region.

Study objectives of Dermatological Therapeutics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Dermatological Therapeutics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Dermatological Therapeutics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Dermatological Therapeutics market trends that influence the global Dermatological Therapeutics market

Detailed TOC of Dermatological Therapeutics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Incidence Rates of Dermatology Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Awareness Levels of Disease Progression and Etiology

4.2.3 Increase in the Elderly Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Serious Side Effects for Certain Classes of Therapeutic Drugs

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Alopecia

5.1.2 Herpes

5.1.3 Psoriasis

5.1.4 Rosacea

5.1.5 Atopic Dermatitis

5.1.6 Acne Vulgaris

5.1.7 Other Applications

5.2 By Drug Class

5.2.1 Anti-infectives

5.2.2 Corticosteroids

5.2.3 Anti-acne

5.2.4 Calcineurin Inhibitors

5.2.5 Retinoids

5.2.6 Other Drug Classes

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AGI Dermatics

6.1.2 Allergan Inc

6.1.3 Amgen Inc.

6.1.4 Chester Valley Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.5 Dermik Laboratories Inc.

6.1.6 Eisai Inc.

6.1.7 Ferndale Laboratories Inc.

6.1.8 Genentech Inc.

6.1.9 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. (Bausch Health)

6.1.10 Onset Therapeutics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

