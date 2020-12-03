Wine Barrel Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Wine Barrel Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Wine Barrel market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Tonnellerie Francois Freres (TFF)

Oeneo

Nadalie

World Cooperage

Bouchared Cooperages

G & P Garbellotto S.p.A

Canton Cooperage

The Barrel Mill

This report studies the Wine Barrels market. Some wines are fermented "on barrel", as opposed to in a neutral container like steel or wine-grade HDPE (high-density polyethylene) tanks. Wine can also be fermented in large wooden tanks, which—when open to the atmosphere—are called "open-tops". Other wooden cooperage for storing wine or spirits range from smaller barriques to huge casks, with either elliptical or round heads. Europe accounted for the largest market share of wine barrel market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. This is due to the rapidly growing parent market of wine in the Europe. North America is the second largest region to account for maximum market share of the overall wine barrel market and has also registered a significant growth rate in terms revenue due to increasing demand of wine. The global Wine Barrel market is valued at 857.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1227.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Wine Barrel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Wine Barrel Breakdown Data by Type:

French Oak Wood

American Oak Wood

Others (Eastern European oak etc.) Wine Barrel Breakdown Data by Application:

White Wine