This report studies the Animal Feed Ingredients market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cargill

ADM

COFCO

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

Wilmar International

Beidahuang Group

A feed ingredient is a component part or constituent or any combination/mixture added to and comprising the feed. Feed ingredients might include grains, Wheat, added vitamins, Fishmeal, Others, and other nutritional and energy sources. The aforementioned remarks show that the recent growth in soybean and maize demand has, to a large degree, been driven by increasing demand from the animal feed industry. The key beneficiaries of this demand uptick have been South America and the US, with other regions of the world standing on the consumption end of the value-chain. While Africa's maize production has increased over the recent past, the continent remains a net importer of soybean products. This soybean and maize demand from animal feed industries is likely to prevail over the foreseeable future. Therefore, African farmers should consider increasing domestic soybean production in the coming seasons, as a way to substitute for the ever-growing imports of soybean products. The global Animal Feed Ingredients market is valued at 315020 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 415810 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Animal Feed Ingredients in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Corn

Soybean Meal

Wheat

Fishmeal

Others Animal Feed Ingredients Breakdown Data by Application:

Chickens

Pigs

Cattle

Fish