Automotive Industry AGV Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Automotive Industry AGV market. Automotive Industry AGV industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Automotive Industry AGV industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Automotive Industry AGV Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

This report studies the Automotive Industry AGV market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Industry AGV market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation. A rising disposable income, demand for different vehicle types from end users and stricter regulatory compliances mandating the use of industrial materials are the primary factors responsible for booming AGV demand in the automotive sector of the AGV market. AGV's are characterized by their ability to work in demanding, hazardous, and harmful conditions boosting their appeal across different domains. Scope of the Automotive Industry AGV Market Report : The global Automotive Industry AGV market is valued at 670.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1006.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Industry AGV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others

Warehouse

Production Line Automotive Industry AGV Breakdown Data by Application:

Warehouse