The connector is a device which links two elements of an electronic system without improper signal distortion or power loss. In any electronic system connector are the primary point of failure due to poor designing, mechanical stress and environmental stress, this become a major issue in industrial areas, factories where heavy machineries and robotics are used. To overcome this limitation, contactless connectivity system is practiced, contactless connectivity system is a cross interconnection between contactless power and contactless data technology which easily link over a short distance deprived of physical contact.

This way practicing contactless connectivity system provides resistance from vibration, rotational freedom, freedom of movement, unlimited mating cycles, and easy on-the-fly connection. In traditional connectivity approach, standard full-contact wired power and signal connectors are practiced, this has many advantages and disadvantages.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

Industries are upgrading with new technologies and robotic machinery as well as benefits of contactless connectivity system over traditional connectivity, is driving the market of contactless connectivity system globally. Where traditional connectivity has limitations due to space restrictions, vibrations, dust, and dirt, the need of reliable connection raised the need of contactless connectivity system which delivers ultimate design flexibility as well as has less maintenance and installation efforts.

The reason that lifts the market growth of contactless connectivity system worldwide is the factory environment where gasses, dust, and liquids combine with power, friction like robotic friction occur resulting into not only wear and tear but also causes the smallest arc, which might cause a very costly or deadly explosion. To overcome this, contactless connectivity system emerged as a solution by providing security to many environmental and operational challenges, while delivering flexible, reliable, and robust connectivity – for both power and data.

Another factor which made contactless connectivity system much demanding among industrial worker is that whenever there is a need to change the tools or equipment of the machine, firstly it becomes essential to power off the machine to eliminate the risk of explosions. But if contactless connectivity system is practiced than, that allows easy replacement of parts for any machinery minus switching off of the complete machine.

As contactless connectivity system eliminates the physical contact between connectors, the system becomes much in demand for all industrial usage and therefore expensive than traditional connectivity system.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Market Segmentation

The global contactless connectivity system market is segmented based on its applications.

Based on the applications, contactless connectivity system market is segmented into:

Robotic Tool Changer

Printing Drums

Connect in Dust

Wafer Production

Centrifuges

In Line Inspection

Milling Machines

High End Printers

Rotating Tables

Molding Machines

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global contactless connectivity system market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The contactless connectivity system market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Most of the factories in an industrial area of Canada and US are entirely machine driven in which high usage of the contactless connective system made North America leading region in this market.

Japan is known for latest technology and automobile industries, most of the most recent technology products are invented from this region, Japan always been updated with the latest technique and working style. This made Japan second leading region in the usage of contactless connectivity system. In Eastern and Western European Countries contactless connectivity system majorly used in automobile industries which makes the region third leading in the global market. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, are the dominant countries of Asia Pacific excluding Japan in industrial growth making Asia Pacific excluding Japan one of the fastest growing regions in contactless connectivity system worldwide.

Contactless Connectivity System Market: Key players

Some of the key players of global contactless connectivity system market include

Vector Network Analyzers,

TE Connectivity Ltd.,

Alcatel-Lucent,

Corning Incorporated,

CommScope, Inc.,

Amphenol Corporation,

Molex Incorporated, Unify,

Talkaphone,

Plantronics,

Vision Technologies, Inc.