This report studies the Plasma Etch System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Plasma Etch System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Oxford Instruments

ULVAC

Lam Research

AMEC

PlasmaTherm

SAMCO Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Sentech

SPTS Technologies (an Orbotech Company)

GigaLane

CORIAL

Trion Technology

NAURA

Plasma Etch, Inc.

This report studies the Plasma Etch System market. Plasma Etching System is a series of devices and equipment used together to perform plasma etching. Plasma etching is a form of plasma processing used to fabricate integrated circuits. It involves a high-speed stream of glow discharge (plasma) of an appropriate gas mixture being shot (in pulses) at a sample. The plasma source, known as etch species, can be either charged (ions) or neutral (atoms and radicals). During the process, the plasma generates volatile etch products at room temperature from the chemical reactions between the elements of the material etched and the reactive species generated by the plasma. Eventually the atoms of the shot element embed themselves at or just below the surface of the target, thus modifying the physical properties of the target. North America ranks the top in terms of global market size of Plasma Etch System, it consists of 48.57% of the international market in 2016. Japan comes the second, with 20.03% of the global market. Europe consists of 12.51% of the Plasma Etch System market in the same year, the other regions all together consist of 8.81%. The global Plasma Etch System market is valued at 4963.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11070 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Plasma Etch System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Plasma Etch System Breakdown Data by Type:

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE)

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE)

Others Plasma Etch System Breakdown Data by Application:

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics