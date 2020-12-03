Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market. At first, the report provides current Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) business situation along with a valid assessment of the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) business. Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) report is partitioned based on driving Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) players, application and regions. The progressing Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ABB

Eaton

GE

Siemens

Leviton

An Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) is a circuit breaker that breaks the circuit when it detects an electric arc in the circuit it protects to prevent electrical fires. An AFCI selectively distinguishes between a harmless arc (incidental to normal operation of switches, plugs, and brushed motors), and a potentially dangerous arc (that can occur, for example, in a lamp cord which has a broken conductor). Japan was the largest revenue market with a market share of 30.50% in 2015 and 28.38% in 2017 with an increase of -2.12 %. China and India ranked the second and third market with the market share of 24.87% and 9.11% in 2016. Scope of the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Market Report : The global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market is valued at 97.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 386 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Breakdown Data by Type:

Branch/Feeder AFCI

Combination AFCI (CAFCI)

Other Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential Sector