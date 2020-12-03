Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market 2020 Research Report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology, Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, Contact Information of manufacturers and market shares for company. Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market report also provides comprehensive information on “Industry Production”, “Sales and Consumption Status” and ” market Prospects”

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the "blood" of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion. The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte. The global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is valued at 1552.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2344.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Breakdown Data by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle