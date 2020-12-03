The report titled “Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service industry. Growth of the overall Artificial Intelligence as a Service market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Artificial Intelligence as a Service industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM

Google

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Salesforce

FICO

SAS Institute

Intel

SAP

IRIS AI

Bigml

H2o.AI

Absolutdata

Fuzzy.AI

Vital AI

Rainbird Technologies

Craft.AI

Sift Science

Mighty.AI

Cognitive Scale

Centurysoft

Yottamine Analytics

Datarobot

Meya.AI

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is segmented into

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Based on Application Artificial Intelligence as a Service market is segmented into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunications

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others